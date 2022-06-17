Tom Hardy Updates Fans On ‘Venom 3’ Progress With Script Photo

Tom Tapp
·1 min read

Venom franchise star Tom Hardy took to Instagram earlier today and shared the cover page of what appears to be a script for Venom 3. While the image does not reveal the sequel’s name, where the title should be is a black box containing a crude illustration of the Symbiote with a long, red tongue sticking out of its fanged mouth.

The red of the tongue may not just be anatomically correct, it may also hint at what many fans have hoped for: a crossover film with Andrew Garfield’s red-clad Spider-Man. Some also speculated that the “tongue” seems to end “in the shape of the letter ‘s,’ potentially again hinting at a Spider-Man crossover.”

Whatever the case, the image does seem to confirm that Hardy will again work with writer Kelly Marcel on the story, with Marcel penning the screenplay. The duo filled the same roles on Venom 2, which grossed $502M worldwide in the midst of a pandemic last year. The two also served as producers on that film.

Venom 3 was first announced at CinemaCon in April when Sony offered the briefest of teases in its sizzle real by flashing the pic’s logo.

The Venom franchise has grossed about $1.4 billion at the global box office to date, making a third installment a very good bet.

