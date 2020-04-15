Tom Hardy to return for a week of CBeebies 'Bedtime Stories'

Tom Hardy (Credit: BBC)

Tom Hardy is to return to BBC kids channel CBeebies for a full week of reading bedtime stories.

The 42-year-old Venom and Peaky Blinders star will kick off his residency on April 27, his first story being Hug Me by Simona Ciraolo.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug,” he said, announcing his comeback.

“It’s not always possible to hug the ones that you love. But they’re always there, in your heart.”

You asked. He stepped up! 💪



Tom Hardy's back! 🙌



NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April - 1st May ❤️#BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/tZs0EHvpN0 — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) April 15, 2020

Hug is all about a young cactus called Felipe whose own family aren't the hugging type, so he heads off to find a special friend of his own.

Hardy will read stories at 6.50pm every night until May 5, being dubbed 'Tom Week', and will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue.

The other stories will be Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Hardy was a smash for the BBC channel when he first turned up in the bedtime slot, back in 2016.

His appearances clocked up over one million views on iPlayer.

In February, Friends star David Schwimmer turned up on the channel to read Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Smeds and The Smoos.

News of Hardy’s latest stint has been met rapturously.

Tom Hardy is going to do a whole week of reading bedtime stories on Cbeebies.

Here's a photo to help your child familiarise themselves with him. pic.twitter.com/AIByviRPSS — Jo and Sparky (@joandsparky) April 15, 2020

As far as his grown up work goes, Venom 2 is slated for release on 2 October.