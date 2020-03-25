Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson just shared her phone number in the name of coronavirus

Photo credit: Instagram

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been a huge comfort to so many during the coronavirus pandemic. Since both testing positive for the virus in Australia two weeks ago, the actor has been sharing updates about how the couple have been feeling.

Rita, meanwhile, has been providing plenty of entertainment to help others pass the self-isolation time. From posting hilarious videos of herself rapping (incredible), to sharing her music, she's been doing all she can to prevent people from going "stir crazy" inside, as she puts it. And now, she's gone one step further.

In her latest Instagram post, Rita shared her phone number in an attempt to help anyone who's struggling being cooped up inside while they prevent the spread of coronavirus. Yup, her own phone number.

"Going stir crazy? Have a suggestion for my Quarantunes playlist? TEXT ME!" wrote Rita, before sharing the number. "YES... It's actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I'm up to, when I'm in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch. I mean, not ACTUALLY touch. Social distancing works!" she added.

And it seems people have been taking Rita up on her invite. The musician has been inundated with messages from people near and far, and is slowly working her way through them with replies.

Thankfully, both Tom and Rita are now on the up, having recovered from their mild coronavirus symptoms. The Forrest Gump actor wrote on Twitter: "Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone – You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this too shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx"

Thanks, Rita and Tom, for doing your bit to reassure the world that we can get through this if we all work together (and stay apart).

