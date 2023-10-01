Tom Hanks warns fans to 'beware' of his AI counterpart promoting a dental plan: 'I have nothing to do with it'

Tom Hanks is warning fans away from an AI scam that has stolen his likeness.

On Saturday, the two-time Oscar winner denied any involvement with a dental company that uses a computer-generated image of him in their promotional materials.

"BEWARE," Hanks wrote atop a photo of his AI-created counterpart. "There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

Representatives for Hanks did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Hanks is no stranger to what the rise of AI and deepfake technology could mean for his career going forward. During an appearance on the The Adam Buxton Podcast in May, he said, "If I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them, in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Tom Hanks attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Tom Hanks

Hanks went on to speculate that such AI doppelgängers could one day be indistinguishable from his real self.

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are, by way of AI or deep fake technology," he said. "I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it. But my performances can go on and on and on… Outside of the understanding that it's been done by AI or deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me."

Thankfully, Hanks is around and fully equipped with social media to dispute the current onslaught of AI fakes. In the meantime, the rules and protections surrounding the use of AI and who owns a performer's likeness are very much in flux — and one of the sticking points at play in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Just two months ahead of the actors union going on strike, Hanks said on the podcast, "I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice — and everybody else's — being our intellectual property."

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: