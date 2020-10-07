Tom Hanks Treks Across the West in ‘News of the World’ First Look

Just three months after the release of “Greyhound,” a first look trailer for Tom Hanks’ next project, “News of the World,” is here.

The minute-long clip was released today by Universal Pictures, in addition to first look images provided to Vanity Fair. The official trailer is said to be coming soon, and the film is slated for a theatrical release on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

“News of the World” sees Hanks reunite with director Paul Greengrass, who helmed the 2013 best picture nominee “Captain Phillips” that Hanks also starred in. The film’s screenplay — adapted from Paulette Jiles’ best-selling book — was co-written by Greengrass and Luke Davies, who was nominated for a best adapted screenplay Oscar in 2016 for “Lion.”

Taking place in 1870, the plot centers around Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a widowed veteran who has become an oral storyteller, traveling from town to town sharing news from around the world. In Texas, he comes upon 10-year-old Johanna (Helena Zengel) who has been raised by the Kiowa tribe and now must reluctantly return to her biological aunt and uncle. In the right place at the right time, Kidd agrees to accompany Johanna to her home, and they embark on a life-changing journey through the wilderness.

Other “News of the World” cast members include Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel and Chukwudi Iwuji. The film is produced by Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Gail Mutrux, Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt.

Watch the trailer below.

More from Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.