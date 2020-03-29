Tom Hanks thanks carers and fans following Covid-19 battle as he returns home

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic - Getty Images

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to the people who cared for him and his wife Rita Wilson following their coronavirus diagnosis.



Earlier this month, the actor tested positive for Covid-19 while staying in Australia ahead of production on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

Having reassured fans that he was 'feeling better' earlier this week, Tom revealed on Twitter on Saturday (March 28) that he and Rita are now back at home in Los Angeles.

In his tweet, Tom also thanked the citizens of Australia who "looked after" he and Rita as they recovered from the disease, making their return home possible.

"Hey Folks…We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Tom wrote.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA.

"And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it."

Tom's tweet comes after director Baz Luhrmann recently updated fans on the progress of his Elvis biopic, following the news that filming on the project had been suspended amid the outbreak.

Tom was set to play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie.

