Tom Hanks and Son Chet Bundle Up in Rare Photo Post Together

The father and son bundled up in cozy clothes while posing together for a new Instagram post

Chet Hanks/ Instagram Tom and Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks posed with his son Chet in a new photo.

On Tuesday, Chester "Chet" Marlon Hanks shared a photo alongside his father, Tom, 67, in a new Instagram post.

The Elvis star and his son bundled up in their winter gear, with Tom sporting a black beanie and cozy green coat. Chet, 33, wore a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap with a black hoodie.

"Gang," Chet simply wrote in his caption.

Tom shares Chet with his wife, Rita Wilson. The actor and singer also share son, Truman Theodore, 28. Tom is also dad to Colin Hanks, 45, and Elizabeth Hanks, 41, from his nearly 10-year marriage to the late actress Samantha Lewes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

On Mother’s Day, Chet shared a photo with Wilson, 67, on Instagram. The mother and son are arm and arm smiling for the camera. Chet captioned the sweet shot, “The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom ❤️.”

“Love you so much!!!💕🌸💕," replied Wilson.

The Empire actor previously spoke about growing up with famous parents in an early 2022 YouTube video. Chet discussed his upbringing and explained how growing up in Hollywood was a "double-edged sword." Although he is often seen as a "spoiled brat," Chet said he wasn't raised that way.

"I'm very privileged, but I wasn't spoiled," the Shameless actor explained. "My parents didn't spoil me; I was never just given money or an allowance. I had to work and earn everything that I've made, and it's been that way for my entire life."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks in September 2012

In January 2023, the You've Got Mail star offered his insight regarding the ongoing dialogue about Hollywood nepotism babies.

"This is what we've been doing forever," Tom told Reuters, per The Sun. "It's what all of our kids grew up in. We have four kids — they're all very creative, they're all involved in some brand of storytelling."

James Devaney/GC Images Tom and Chet Hanks

The Sleepless in Seattle star continued, "And if we were a plumbing-supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year."



