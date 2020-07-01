'Don't be a p***k': Tom Hanks shames those not wearing masks during coronavirus pandemic

Tom Hanks (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks has a word to two to say to those not wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

63-year-old Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, contracted the virus in March, as he was about to begin working on the new Baz Luhrmann movie in Australia.

The pair were quarantined and treated for the disease, before returning to the US a few weeks later.

He told People: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

Hanks and Rita Wilson (Credit: zz/KGC-143/STAR MAX/IPx)

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things -- I just think shame on you.

“Don’t be a p***k, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic.

“If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Currently, the wearing of face coverings in England and Scotland is only compulsory on public transport, and they should also be worn by hospital staff, outpatients and visitors.

Jennifer Aniston has also weighed in, with a post to Instagram saying that 'it really shouldn't be a debate'.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” the Friends star said.

The US has the most recorded deaths from the virus of any country in the world, as of yesterday the number of fatalities reaching 129,000, and 2.6 million confirmed infections.