Tom Hanks, Robin Wright & Robert Zemeckis’ Reteam ‘Here’ Gets Fall Awards Season Launch

Sony is opening Miramax’s Here stateside as a platform release, going NYC and LA on Nov. 15, then a limited break on Nov. 22, followed by a wide opening on Nov. 27.

The movie reps the first time that filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and scribe Eric Roth have all worked together since the multi Oscar winning 1994 title, Forrest Gump.

The pic follows multiple families and a special place they inhabit; traveling through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Here is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

Producers are Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block. EPs are Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov and Thom Zadra. The movie also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

Also going wide on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is Disney’s Moana 2 and Universal’s Wicked.

Miramax will handle overseas on Here.

