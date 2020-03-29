Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Fly Back to Los Angeles After Coronavirus Quarantine

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

On Friday, photos showing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in Los Angeles following their coronavirus quarantine in Australia made the rounds online.

The couple looked happy and healthy in the photos, which showed Hanks and Wilson in their SUV.

Hanks announced in a March 11 post on Instagram that he and Wilson had tested positive for the virus and were in quarantine in Australia, where Hanks was filming a movie.

The famous couple was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday when they arrived back in the States after being quarantined in Australia where they tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. In photographs that are making the rounds online (you can see them here), Hanks and Wilson were seen smiling in their SUV, which Hanks was driving.

It's been roughly two and a half weeks since Hanks announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus and were going into quarantine in Australia, where he was filming a movie at the time.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote in a March 11 post. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

On March 22, 11 days after news of their diagnosis broke, Hanks reported that he and Wilson were feeling better. The actor also encouraged fans to self-isolate and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better," Hanks wrote on Facebook. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone. You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

