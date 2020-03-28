Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Return To U.S. Following Australia Coronavirus Quarantine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on Friday returned to Los Angeles following their two-week-long quarantine in Australia after they both tested positive for the coronavirus, per multiple media outlets.

The celebrity couple was pictured driving away from Van Nuys Airport, reported TMZ, less than a week after Hanks tweeted they were feeling better and urged fans to assist with stopping the spread of the virus.

The New York Post reported the couple arrived back in the U.S. on a private jet. A representative for Wilson did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were among the first prominent figures to announce their positive diagnosis for the virus on March 11.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” tweeted Hanks, who’d been in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley film (in which he portrays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker).

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks added at the time. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The couple were treated at a Gold Coast hospital for five days until they were discharged. A period of self-isolation at their Australian bolthole followed, during which the couple shared stirring updates and messages and Wilson crowdsourced a “Quarantunes” playlist and released a video of herself rapping along to Naughty by Nature’s 1990s hit “Hip Hop Hooray.”

