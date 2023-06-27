Tom Hanks’ Niece Carly Reeves Throws Ultimate Tantrum on Reality Show

Yara Nardi & Fred Prouser/Reuters

Tom Hanks’ niece had one hell of a meltdown on ABC’s Claim to Fame, a reality show in which people with celebrity family members try to guess each other’s’ famous relatives.

Carly Reeves, 39, was the first to be eliminated in the show’s newest season after her fellow cast members quickly guessed that Hanks was her uncle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She didn’t take it well.

As hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas tried to wrap up the new season’s first episode, Reeves’ blood-curdling shrieks could be heard in the distance.

Those screams turned into a full-on temper tantrum as Reeves ranted about the show’s format and her fellow contestants.

I have to post the full #ClaimtoFame first boot because I'm obsessed with it.



Watching Tom Hanks's niece throw a shit fit about not getting enough camera time after getting eliminated first in a reality show feels so fitting for the simulation that is 2023 pic.twitter.com/xCXhSA7bX4 — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) June 27, 2023

“These freaking clues are so freaking obvious. … Why a bench? Why a bench? There’s literally no reference to benches on any other movie,” she cried, referencing the bench from the movie Forrest Gump that was used as one of the show’s clues.

“Even Gabriel found that out,” she growled, roasting another cast member. “He’s not even, like, smart.”

Reeves was clearly peeved that her time in the spotlight had come to an end so soon.

“I didn’t even get to do any challenges!” she continued. “I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer. No one expected that—no one!”

After her quick Claim to Fame elimination, Reeves reflected on her emotional exit in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She admits she may have overreacted “a little bit.”

“Yeah, I was really upset,” she said. “I think I overreacted a little bit, but I’m an emotional, very dramatic person. I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness.”

Despite the outburst, Reeves said she hopes her Oscar-winning uncle watches the episode, which went viral on Twitter after her tirade.

“I hope I don’t embarrass him, but I don’t think I do,” she said. “So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it’s hilarious… He’s happy for me no matter what.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.