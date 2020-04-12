Tom Hanks, Larry David and Alec Baldwin join the 'SNL' cast for the first 'Saturday Night Live at Home'

Live from New York... it’s Saturday Night at Home! With Studio 8H, and the rest of New York’s famed Rockefeller Plaza, on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current crop of Not Ready for Primetime Players put on a show from their own domiciles. They also had some help from celebrity guest stars, led by host — and coronavirus survivor — Tom Hanks. “It’s very weird to be here hosting Saturday Night Live from home,” Hanks said, putting into words what was already on everyone’s mind. “It’s a strange time trying to be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL’s whole thing, so we thought ‘What the heck! Let’s give it a shot.’”

Working from his kitchen, Hanks explained why this Saturday Night Live was going to be different from all other Saturday Night Lives. “For one thing, it has been filmed entirely by the SNL cast in their homes,” Hanks said. “Also, there’s no such thing as Saturdays anymore. Everyday is today!” More importantly, the Live portion of the title wasn’t applicable to this particular telecast, since all of the material was recorded ahead of time. “We’re trying to make this like the SNL you know,” Hanks nevertheless promised, pointing out that he was following the normal host routine of reading jokes from cue cards. One of those jokes was at the expense of his own coronavirus diagnosis. “Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”

Twitter, at least, found Hanks an entirely comforting presence on a totally atypical SNL.

Tom Hanks saying “all you cool cats and kittens” was all I needed from this show thank you #SNLAtHome — Rachel Witkin (@rachel_witkin) April 12, 2020

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Omg Tom Hanks is who we need right now.#SNLAtHome #SNL — sidecar54 (@sidecar542) April 12, 2020

Tom Hanks really is the most trusted man in America — Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) April 12, 2020

Okay 30 seconds in and #SNLatHome is giving me the pre-quarantine feelings I NEEDED 👏🏻👏🏻



Tom Hanks and Chris Martin!? Omg. — Cameron Austin (@CameronOAustin) April 12, 2020

TOM HANKS IS WELL ENOUGH TO HOST SNL 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8WylMBQYVO — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) April 12, 2020

Hanks’s hosting duties didn’t really extend beyond the opening monologue, but other celebrities dropped by to pick up the slack. Larry David reprised his role as Bernie Sanders answering questions about what he was going to do after dropping out of the presidential race. Questions like, will he endorse presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden? “It’s not if I’m going to endorse, it’s about how I endorse,” David-as-Sanders said, rating his endorsement enthusiasm level at a “halfie.” Twitter had much more enthusiasm for David’s cameo, particularly his insistence at not even trying to dress up for the occasion.

And now a message from Senator Bernie Sanders. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/VqCFWGjpKQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

SNL At Home has a Bernie Sanders sketch with Larry David.



The best part is that David is doing a great Bernie despite not having makeup of any kind once again proving that Sanders and David are one in the same. pic.twitter.com/iNObLsmJ2O — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 12, 2020

Larry David gets to do @nbcsnl from inside his home.



Safe to say he’s found the silver lining of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/U5paXgu5D1 — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) April 12, 2020

“Now I finally have time to finish that heart attack from October.” - Larry David as Bernie Sanders on SNL 😂 — Hillary Won (@NYAnna22) April 12, 2020

“The only greeting we need is the half-wave.” Larry David with the Bernie recap. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/94gUCUoslj — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin literally phoned in his latest appearance as President Trump, hopping on the phone to chat with Colin Jost and Michael Che during Weekend Update. “I’m happy to report that America is number one in the world with coronavirus,” Baldwin said, before going on to dismiss most of their queries as “nasty questions,” and once again weigh in on Tiger King.

They got Alec Baldwin to show up as potus. He called Michael Che “LeBron” & said his questions were nasty 🤣Said he can’t wear a face mask in his tanning bed because he looks like reverse Homer Simpson. And Carole Baskin definitely killed her husband #SNLAtHome #TigerKingNetflix — Dani DeVito 🇯🇲 (@Dani_Knope) April 12, 2020

Oh man. Alec Baldwin is so funny. Somehow the impression is even more impressionable (no pun intended?) "on the phone." #SNLAtHome — Anna 🌴 (@atsymbolanna) April 12, 2020

Netflix’s hit true crime series was also referenced in another well-received sketch, which featured Chloe Fineman playing Carol Baskin as a MasterClass bike instructor. Prior to the show, Fineman had been test-driving her Baskin impression on Instagram, winning raves from the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Mandy Moore. Fineman also channeled Timothée Chalamet and JoJo in the sketch, but viewers only had eyes for the queen of Tiger King.

The #SNL MasterClass spoof is hilarious. Carol Baskin teaches bike riding. — Tom Jeffrey (@tjeffrey) April 12, 2020

OK, the Carol Baskin Teaches Bike Riding skit on #SNL was pretty hilarious! 😄 — Lance Hammond (@lancehmd) April 12, 2020

@nbcsnl omg I’m now enrolled in Carol Baskin’s bike riding masterclass but on rentable CITI bikes #SNLAtHome — Matt Nicholson (@writerly203) April 12, 2020

Interestingly, SNL superstar Kate McKinnon will be playing Baskin in a planned TV series, but declined to give us a preview of her portrayal here. She did bring back her ever-popular Ruth Bader Ginsburg, though, showing off the Notorious RGB’s home-fitness regimen during the pandemic. “These are my punching bags: Kavanaugh and Gorsuch,” McKinnon said, taking aim at Ginsburg’s two conservative-minded Supreme Court colleagues.

While Chris Martin was the night’s main musical guest — and covered Bob Dylan’s classic “Shelter From the Storm” — Pete Davidson contributed not just one, but two fresh tracks: “This Is a Drake Song,” which featured the comedian channeling the hip-hop superstar, and another about a rapper who boasted to having the grand sum of... $2000. Davidson’s musical chops got a thumbs up, but Pete’s mom, who directed the Drake parody, is the person people wanted to see more of.

This is a Drake song. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/jbfKJR6aIN — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

Unexpected Post Coronavirus quarantine outcome: Pete Davidson’s mom gets a major DP gig & we see her next Oscars. #SNL — Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) April 12, 2020

Turns out the best way to get Pete Davidson to appear on more than one skit on SNL is just to film the show in Pete Davidson’s mom’s basement. — Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) April 12, 2020

I don’t usually watch SNL. I am watching now as want to see the actors’ cribs. Kate McKinnon has a gorgeous cat. Pete Davidson’s mom has a cool basement. Also fun seeing people without professional hair and makeup. #SNLAtHome — Lisa Rinkus (@ljpr) April 12, 2020

Pete Davidson’s mom holding the camera just so stoked to help with one of his skits :)#SNLAtHome — Ryan Dillon (@TheRyanDillon) April 12, 2020

Rather than a final sketch, the episode closed with a moving tribute to Hal Willner, the show’s longtime music coordinator who died of coronavirus complications earlier this week. SNL players past and present — including Davidson, McKinnon, Adam Sandler and Bill Hader — taped testimonials about Willner’s passion for music and his job.

No matter what came before, that was a perfect, lovely tribute to Hal Willner to end the episode. Pete Davidson's voice cracking definitely got me. #SNL — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) April 12, 2020

Kate McKinnon honoring Hal Willner, SNL's music producer, who sadly passed away this week #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/omfJloTjCH — Adoring Kate McKinnon (@KateMcKinnonNet) April 12, 2020

how beautiful to see all of these snl alums come together to remember Hal Willner. from everyone who’s been watching over the past 45 years, thank you. #SNL #SNLatHome pic.twitter.com/LZoyJ1ZYKF — dannelaville 💐 (@lesIiebens) April 12, 2020

Saturday Night Live was fun tonight. Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat and Weekend Update were highlights. What a beautiful tribute to Hal Willner. Been interesting to watch TV turn into YouTube. I really appreciate them going for it with a quarantine episode—#SNLAtHome made me laugh. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 12, 2020

Next week’s SNL will be a repeat, but with generally positive feedback expect more at-home episodes as the quarantine continues into April and possibly beyond. And next time, let’s try to get Pete’s mom on camera where she belongs.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 on NBC

