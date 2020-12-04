Tiffany Haddish, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart among celebrities directly impacted by the coronavirus

Tiffany Haddish, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart have been directly affected by COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

Since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they tested positive for the virus that’s been declared a global pandemic, other celebrities have explained how they’re being affected by it, too.

Here’s the latest, which we’ll update regularly:

Gloria Estefan

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The singer said Dec. 2 that, after encountering a fan without a mask, she ended up with the coronavirus in November. That’s the only time she thinks it could have happened, since she’s been very careful to stay home and wear a mask, she explained on social media. She added that the fan, who wasn’t wearing a mask, had surprised her by tapping her on the shoulder: “I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there.” Her symptoms were a loss of taste and smell, a cough and dehydration.

Rosie Perez

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19

Terrifying is the word the Flight Attendant actress used to describe her coronavirus experience. Perez revealed in an interview with Uproxx published Nov. 30 that she’d caught the virus on a December flight to Bangkok, where her HBO Max series was filming. “And at that time,” Perez said, “they were saying ‘It’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that's going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body.’” She still hasn’t forgotten what a doctor told her about the importance of wearing a mask.

Sadie Robertson

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

“I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” the former Duck Dynasty star said Oct. 26 on social media. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well,” she said. Robertson, who’s pregnant, told Yahoo Entertainment in December that the coronavirus had spread “like wildfire” in her family. “I actually was the last one to get it in the family,” she said, noting that she went to the hospital twice for fluids. “My sister got it, then my parents, then [her husband] Christian and I both got it. But then it ended with us. We did not spread it, thankfully. It definitely caught like wildfire for a minute there but we stopped it.”

Rachael Maddow’s partner, Susan Mikula

Status: Recovering from COVID-19

At the top of the Nov. 19 episode of her show, the MSNBC host explained that her partner of more than 20 years was recovering from a bout with the coronavirus. “My relationship with Susan is the only thing, at the end of the day, that I would kill or die for without hesitation,” Maddow said in her first show since Nov. 6. “And Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks. At one point, we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her, and that’s why I’ve been away.”

Jeremih

Status: Hospitalized with COVID-19

The singer and rapper was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 14. Five days later, his agent confirmed that he was “still in ICU in critical condition” but had been “pulled off the ventilator.” Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, was undergoing treatment in Chicago.

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley

Status: Recovering after testing positive

The former West Wing actor disclosed Nov. 10 that he’d been struck down by the coronavirus, and he wasn’t the only one in his household. “On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive,” he said of his actress wife via Twitter. “This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.” Schiff was hospitalized the following week and treated with oxygen and medication. On Nov. 16, he tweeted that Kelley was “home and doing better but still fairly ill.” He was released from the hospital on Nov. 19.

Ben Platt

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

When Platt was asked in November over Twitter how he had been personally touched by COVID-19, the star of Broadway and Pitch Perfect disclosed that he had contracted the virus in March. He described it as “an awful flu that lingered for three weeks or so,” but noted he’d since “made a full recovery.”

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19

King, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, shared Nov. 15 that her three young children would be staying with her parents after her positive test results. (Her estranged husband and father of her kids, Jim Edmonds, who also appeared on RHOC, tested positive in April. He’s since recovered.) King said her symptoms were “extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough and diarrhea,” plus loss of smell. Meanwhile, Edmonds’s adult daughter Hayley criticized King for knowingly exposing her family to the virus.

Lee Brice

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19

The country singer had been scheduled to sing his duet with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 11, but his rep announced Nov. 8 that he would be self-isolating instead. The rep added that Brice was “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms” after his positive test.

Tyler Hubbard

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19

The Florida Georgia Line singer was the second scheduled performer for the 2020 CMAs who had to cancel because of the coronavirus. He revealed his diagnosis Nov. 9. The Country Music Association issued a statement about him and Brice having to miss the event: “As you may have heard, unfortunately Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard both tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to join us for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Although this is incredibly disappointing, not only for the show but also for CMA personally as we care deeply for these artists and only want the best for them and their families, it does reassure us that our protocols are working. Our process enabled us to manage each situation immediately and before either artist ever entered our set. Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed.”

Charlie Hunnam

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Early on in the pandemic, before it was widely known that loss of taste and smell were symptoms of the coronavirus, the former Sons of Anarchy star and his girlfriend, Morgana McNeils, came down with it. Hunnam explained during a virtual interview Nov. 6 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he started to think something was up when the two couldn’t smell their coffee one morning. He thought they were “simultaneously having a stroke.” Eventually, Hunnam was able to manage his symptoms. “I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue,” he said, explaining that he was again feeling unwell by the time of the interview. He suspected the culprit then was something other than COVID-19. “This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu.”

Khloé Kardashian

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Kardashian said in a clip, released Oct. 28, from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.” As for symptoms, she described headaches unlike her usual migraines, as well as coughing, vomiting and flashes of hot and cold. However, she appeared to have recovered by the time the footage came out.

Stephen Amell

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The former Arrow star knew it was important for him to avoid the coronavirus, because losing him to quarantine would hinder the show in which he stars, Heels. So he wore a mask and avoided crowds, but he ended up with COVID-19 anyway. Amell said the first couple of days with it “just sucked” physically, but it also presented a mental health struggle. “I’ve never worried about the lethal aspect of it because the numbers suggest that I will get it, and maybe I’ll be asymptomatic or maybe my symptoms will be light, and I will come out the other side and I will be OK, which is what happened,” the 39-year-old former Arrow star said on the Oct. 27 episode of podcast Inside of You. “My anxiety came from the idea that I would be letting hundreds of people down.”

Trey Songz

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

On Oct. 5, the singer announced on Instagram that he had contracted the coronavirus. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive,” said Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson. “I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.” Within a couple of weeks, he was back out in the world, his mask firmly in place.

Brandi Maxiell

Status: Hospitalized with COVID-19

Maxiell, who’s married to former basketball pro Jason Maxiell, co-starred in Basketball Wives L.A. from 2014 to 2016. Her sister, Jayde Penn, said Sept. 28 that Maxiell, an ovarian cancer survivor, had been hospitalized amid her struggle with COVID-19. “My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Penn told The Shade Room. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

Jim Parsons

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

During a Sept. 28 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parsons revealed that he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, had COVID-19 in March. “We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds, and then it seemed less likely, and then, finally, we lost our sense of smell and taste,” the former Big Bang Theory star said. “It defied the descriptions for me. I didn’t realize how, completely, taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine, and there is really nothing to do but eat — oh my God that was brutal.” Both have since recovered.

Vivica A. Fox

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Just before she was scheduled to co-host the Emmys pre-show on E! Sept. 20, the Independence Day actress announced that she was unable to attend. Brad Goreski, who filled in for her, read her statement on the air. “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” Fox said. “During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I'm sending my very best to Nina [Parker] and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight’s nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!”

Giuliana Rancic

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The longtime E! red carpet correspondent was scheduled to work as usual for the network’s Emmy Awards coverage, on Sept. 20, but there was a health issue. “Hey, everyone,” she said in a video announcement on the show. “As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different,” she said. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.” She said that her husband and their 8-year-old son, Duke, tested positive, too, but they were all doing well.

Tiffany Haddish

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

In an Aug. 31 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Haddish revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” said Haddish. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.” The Girls Trip star decided to take another test which was positive and she went into quarantine. Later, Haddish took two antibody tests which showed both positive and negative results. "So I think I'm superhuman,” she told Fauci.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

After two to three weeks of being sick with COVID-19, the action star, his wife Lauren and their two young daughters were on the other side of the virus, he revealed Sept. 2. He noted that 4-year-old Jasmine and Tiana, 2, had only sore throats but that he and his wife had a “rough go.” Johnson said they’d fallen ill after spending time with close family friends who hadn’t even realized they were infected beforehand. He advised fans to be extra careful before spending time with others, build up their immune system and, above all, wear a mask. “It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, would take this idea of wearing masks and... make it part of a political agenda,” Johnson said. “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask.”

Neil Patrick Harris

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Harris was struck down by the coronavirus early on. In fact, he said Sept. 15 on Today that his entire family, including husband David Burtka and their 9-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, tested positive for it in the early days of the pandemic. “We feel great,” Harris said. “It happened very early, like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.” The How I Met Your Mother star described their experience as “not pleasant.”

Jillian Michaels

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The fitness trainer caught the coronavirus from a close friend at a gym. “The reality is I literally get my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it,” Michaels said Sept. 8 on Fox Business’ The Claman Countdown. “It’s just that simple.” The former star of the Biggest Loser warned viewers to be careful, because she hadn’t known that she had the virus for six days and her friend hadn’t realized she had it when she gave it to Michaels. “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everybody is that lucky, as we know,” she said. “All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it.”

Bruce Williamson

Status: Died of COVID-19

A lead singer of hitmakers the Temptations in recent years, Williamson died Sept. 7, according to TMZ. He was 49. He sang with the iconic group from 2006 to 2015, including at concerts and on their albums Back to Front and Still Here. The official Temptations account on Facebook confirmed Williamson’s death the following day with a loving tribute: “We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of Bruce Williamson Jr., one of our brothers. Once you are a Temptation you are always a Temptation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Danielle Bernstein and her partner

Status: Recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

The fashion influencer, who owns the company WeWoreWhat, revealed Sept. 6 that she and her partner had contracted the coronavirus. “Woke up without my sense of taste and smell,” she wrote on Instagram. “My body is extremely sore, particularly my hips and legs ... trying to stay hydrated and just take Tylenol.” Bernstein said that, so far, her partner had been asymptomatic. Bernstein said that she planned to hunker down at home and asked her followers for their suggestions on homeopathic remedies. Earlier in the summer, Bernstein was publicly criticized for not taking the pandemic seriously. She insisted in her announcement, though, that she had followed recommended anti-coronavirus health guidelines, including social distancing. “Of course I could have been more careful and still got it… the virus is still very much here and I will be taking it even more seriously going forward,” Bernstein wrote.

Michael Rooker

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The Guardians of the Galaxy star said Sept. 4 he had survived “quite the battle” with COVID-19 and posted a photo of his just received negative test results. The illness was the reason Rooker had been “isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine,” he explained. Rooker compared the disease to fighting a war, and he saw each day as a battle. “In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact,” he said. “So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR!”

Robert Pattinson

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

After Warner Bros. shut down production on The Batman, because someone involved tested positive for COVID-19, both Vanity Fair and the New York Times reported that Pattinson, the movie’s star, was the unnamed individual. Filming on the Batman prequel, about Bruce Wayne’s younger years, began in September, but it was shut down by the coronavirus in March. The movie had resumed filming outside of London just a few days before Pattinson had to isolate himself.

Kevin Hart

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Hart was infected early on with the coronavirus, but didn’t share it until he was performing on Aug. 22, at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio. “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart joked, according to Page Six. Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, the first big stars to reveal their diagnosis, made their announcement on March 11.

Mark Mothersbaugh

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The Devo frontman had a terrifying experience with the virus in June, he told the Los Angeles Times in August. It began with fatigue. When he registered a fever of 103, his wife insisted he consult a nurse, who told him to go to the hospital. While Mothersbaugh initially scoffed at the idea, he eventually spent two weeks at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. He had delusions throughout his stay, imagining that someone had physically attacked him, and he had to be strapped to his bed after he attempted to escape. Making matters worse, Mothersbaugh couldn’t physically see his family or friends. What got him through, he said, is video chat. “If you have anyone that you know who’s in ICU with COVID, contact them and keep them in touch with the outside world, because it’s easy to lose track of where you are and why you are,” Motherbaugh said. “I had no idea I was on a ventilator for 10 days. Time meant nothing.”

Sharon Stone’s sister, Kelly, and brother-in-law, Bruce

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

On Aug. 15, the actress revealed that her sister, Kelly Stone Singer, who has lupus and had been self-isolating, was in the hospital with COVID-19. “One of you non-mask wearers did this,” Stone posted on social media, adding that Kelly had only visited a pharmacy. “She does not have an immune system.” In an update on Aug. 30, the Basic Instinct star shared the happy news that both Kelly and her husband, Bruce Singer, had tested negative for the virus for the first time since contracting it.

J Balvin

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

During a speech broadcast as part of Univision’s 2020 Premios Juventud awards show on Aug. 13, the Colombian singer revealed some personal health news along with a warning. “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19,” Balvin said in Spanish. “These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad. My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

Antonio Banderas

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Banderas marked his birthday by announcing some unfortunate health news. “I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the Mask of Zorro actor said in Spanish on social media. “I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

Alyssa Milano

Status: Recovered and tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

On Aug. 5, the Who’s the Boss? actress revealed that she’s had a months-long struggle with COVID-19. Her symptoms, which included difficulty breathing, an inability to keep food down, loss of smell, headaches and a low-grade fever, began in mid-March. By April 2, Milano was using an oxygen mask. Still she tested negative for COVID-19 — twice — plus once for the antibodies. She was sick for four more months before she tested positive on another test for the antibodies. “This illness is not a hoax,” Milano said. “I thought I was dying.”

Peter Thomas

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum urged his followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, as he revealed that he’d had his own terrible experience with the illness in an Aug. 2 post on social media. He thought he had contracted it from a fan of the Bravo reality show, which he appeared on between 2010 and 2019 because of his marriage to cast member Cynthia Bailey. (The two split in 2016.) “It’s the most excruciating pain I could think of,” said Thomas, who’s now in Miami. “My stomach [has been] a complete wreck for the last 8 days, pain [and] constant cramping. The pain is crazy. Chills all day and all night.” Thomas explained that he’d tested negative five times for the virus before testing positive. At that point, he had already been in bed for more than a week.

Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek

Status: Recovered from the coronavirus after being hospitalized

Bollywood movie star Amitbah, known stateside for his work in Baz Luhrman’s 2013 version of The Great Gatsby, was hospitalized in Mumbai on July 11. Three weeks later, he thanked his medical team for making it possible for him to go home.

At the same time, his actor son, Abhishek, who was hospitalized the same day as his father, said he had not yet been released: “I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.” He shared news of a negative test on Aug. 8.

Lena Dunham

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

On July 31, Dunham revealed that she’d tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-March. She said that, for 21 days, she’d had terrible migraine headaches, fatigue, an absence of taste and smell, shortness of breath and other adverse symptoms. She’d eventually gone back and tested negative only to continue experiencing health problems. The Girls creator and star, who’s spoken out in the past about her struggles with fibromyalgia and endometriosis, said her experience with the virus was a rough one. She shared it in hopes of convincing others to take it seriously. “I know I am lucky,” she wrote. “I have amazing friends and family, exceptional healthcare and a flexible job where I can ask for the support I need to perform... BUT not everybody has such luck, and I am posting this because of those people. I wish I could hug them all.”

Bryan Cranston

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The Breaking Bad alum acknowledged July 30 that he’d been “very lucky” for having “very mild” symptoms after contracting COVID-19, despite following public health guidelines, such as wearing a mask. At the same time, Cranston shared video from a visit to donate his plasma, which contains valuable virus antibodies, at a Los Angeles medical facility. He encouraged others to donate their own plasma, if they were eligible, and for everyone to “keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.”

Ice-T’s father-in-law

Status: Recovering after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The rapper and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor explained that the father of his wife, Coco Austin, had been pummeled by the coronavirus in a July 29 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” Ice-T said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.” Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, had revealed in June that his father-in-law had been hospitalized in Arizona with pneumonia in both lungs because of COVID-19. “It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” Ice-T told Fallon. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”

Garth Brooks’s daughter, Allie

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The country music star’s 24-year-old daughter had a sore throat while suffering from the coronavirus, he said in a virtual news conference on July 29. “As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them. You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that,” Brooks said of his youngest daughter with ex-wife Sandy Mahl. While Brooks said he hadn’t spent time with Allie since her diagnosis, her husband is part of his crew. Brooks and his current wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, postponed a Facebook concert and went into quarantine for 14 days after learning about the health scare.

Doja Cat

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Months after the singer, 24, claimed she was “not scared of [the] coronavirus” on Instagram Live, Doja Cat revealed in a July 24 interview with Capital XTRA, that she had tested positive. "I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don't know how I got it but I got it.” Although she suffered from symptoms for four days, Doja Cat feels much better. “I’m fine now,” she said.

Shannon Beador and her three daughters

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

On July 24, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram that she and her three daughters Stella and Adeline, 14-year-old twins, and Sophie, 18, had all tested positive for the coronavirus. “This photo was taken pre-pandemic,” she wrote, alongside a group portrait. “Today, we are COVID positive times 4.” The reality star said that the family is quarantining together but isolating in different rooms. “A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness,” she wrote. “Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

Mel Gibson

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized for COVID-19

The Lethal Weapon star, 64, fell ill early on in the pandemic but kept it quiet. “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” his rep confirmed to People in July. “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.” Gibson was treated in Los Angeles.

Anna Camp

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Camp, known for the Pitch Perfect movies, said July 21 that she felt it was her responsibility to announce that she had contracted the coronavirus. “I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms,” Camp revealed. “I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time.” She advised others to always wear a mask.

Jennifer Aniston’s friend, Kevin

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The actress shared a heartbreaking photo of her friend, lying in a hospital bed and hooked up to wires and tubes. “Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue,” she wrote July 19. “This is Covid. This is real.” Aniston noted that wearing masks is “the one step we can take” and begged people to do so. She said the photo was taken in April, and now Kevin has “almost recovered.”

Chuck Woolery’s son

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19

On July 12, former Love Connection host Woolery insisted that COVID-19 was “a lie” being told by Democrats, the media, the CDC and doctors, with the intention of affecting the election. He returned three days later with an altered point of view. “To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here,” Woolery wrote. “My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for [sic] those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.”

Brandis Kemp

Status: Died of a brain tumor with complications from COVID-19

Kemp, known as Sally Blankfield in her personal life, was 76. She used Kemp professionally on TV shows such as early ‘80s sketch show Fridays — ABC’s take on Saturday Night Live — alongside Larry David and Michael Richards, and on AfterMASH, which aired from 1983 to 1985, as characters from MASH found themselves together again after the Korean War. According to her official obituary, Kemp died on July 4 at her Los Angeles home, amid “a full moon eclipse and fireworks covering the sky.”

Kanye West

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

In late February, West experienced some awful symptoms during his own bout with the coronavirus. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” West told Forbes for a story published July 8. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Chris Sligh

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Sligh finished 10th on the 2007 season of American Idol and has continued his career as a contemporary Christian singer. On July 7, he shared a photo of himself at a hospital with the caption, “Covid suuuuucks.” He explained that he had COVID-19 that had developed into pneumonia. “Coughing is still bad but MUCH better,” he said in an update the following day.

Prince Royce

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

On July 3, the “Adicto” singer revealed in a social media video that he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. "This is something I never thought would happen to me, but it did," he told fans. Royce said he always washed his hands and wore a mask, thinking that was sufficient “and it was not.” He also warned that asymptomatic people may accidentally spread the virus and said he was frustrated by those who don’t take health precautions. While he was on the mend, the entertainer also wrote on Instagram, “This holiday weekend please maintain social distancing, use masks, if you don’t have to leave home to work or get together with others, don’t do it.”

Bryan Callen

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The Goldbergs actor said he tested “positive pending” following his performance at a stand-up show in San Antonio during the last weekend of June. On July 3, he warned people who had fist bumped him or had taken photos with him to get tested themselves. He shared July 20 that he had subsequently tested negative. “What a crappy 2 weeks,” he captioned a snapshot of his results. Callen admitted on the podcast he co-hosts that he and other comics performing that weekend had done “everything wrong” at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. “We practiced no social distancing, got up in front of 350 people as they were laughing at us and shouting at us, and then when we got off stage — didn’t change mics.”

Shanna Moakler

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The former Miss USA contestant shared her positive test results on July 2 via Instagram, listing "fever, chills, coughing” as symptoms. “Mostly, I’m just really exhausted in a way I can’t even describe,” she said, praising her doctor and nutritionist with helping her recover. After sharing gratitude for supportive followers, Moakler joked, "On this date in July last year, I broke my foot and then this year I got COVID. So, you know, I'm just going to officially just remove Julys from my calendar because...not my month."

D.L. Hughley and son, Kyle

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Hughley announced his diagnosis a day after collapsing onstage during a June 19 appearance at Zanies comedy club in Nashville. He said he was being treated for dehydration and exhaustion. “I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” Hughley said. “I was what they call asymptomatic.” He said he was going back to his hotel room to quarantine for 14 days. On June 22, his adult son, Kyle, said he had also tested positive and planned to quarantine as well.

Abby Huntsman and family

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The former co-host of The View said June 22 that a nurse told her she’d received a “false negative” on her COVID-19 test. She’d been sick for more than a week, but she said she felt better in the last two days. She added that her dad — Utah 2020 gubernatorial candidate John Huntsman — was “95 percent better,” her mom was beginning to regain her sense of smell and her kids were without symptoms. “It’s the weirdest virus,” she said. “I mean, everyone in our house has experienced it totally differently.”

Judi Evans

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The Days of Our Lives actress, who’s been on the show on and off since the ‘80s, contracted COVID-19 while hospitalized after a horse accident in May that left her with broken bones and a collapsed lung. “I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital — 23 days now and counting,” her rep, Howie Simon, posted June 8 on Facebook. He explained that she had “what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions.” Evans’s other symptoms were fever, aches and a cough. The worst pain the 55-year-old actress had endured, however, had to do with the clots. “On top of everything,” he said, “when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience [sic] with no numbing of the area!” Still, Simon said, she was in “good spirits.”

Andrea Bocelli

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The Italian tenor was donating his plasma for COVID-19 research at a Pisa hospital when he revealed that he’d tested positive for the virus in March, just a month before he famously performed at the Duomo to inspire a world in the grips of a pandemic. “It was a tragedy, my whole family was contaminated,” Bocelli said May 26. The Grammy winner explained he and his family members all had low-grade fevers and were sneezing and coughing. He had to cancel concerts. “It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things,” Bocelli said. “I was hoping to wake up at any moment.”

Curtis Armstrong’s father, Robert

Status: Died from COVID-19

Best known for his roles in ‘80s movies, including Risky Business, Better Off Dead and Revenge of the Nerds, in which he played Booger, Armstrong shared May 26 that his father, Robert Armstrong, had died one day earlier from COVID-19. He was 92 years old. Amstrong shared that his father adored his family, especially his granddaughter, Lily. “He introduced me to Sherlock Holmes,” Curtis said. “Years later, I introduced him to Patrick O’Brian. So we’re even.”

Zoey Deutch

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Deutch, whose credits include the Politician and Set It Up, tested positive for coronavirus for a full month “before the shutdown,” she wrote in an essay published May 19 in New York magazine’s Vulture. Although she said she’s “OK now,” Deutch said she wanted to address the subject to drive home the importance of wearing masks. “So many people don’t show symptoms, and my experience was that me and my friends who got it all had such drastically different symptoms,” she said. “I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like I was losing my mind… One of my friends only lost taste and smell. One went to the hospital with the ‘normal’ symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms at all. I stayed inside for almost two months, and I still very minimally go out, with a mask.”

Kumiko Okae

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Okae was an actress who voiced characters in movies such as 2005’s Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew and The Dog of Flanders in 1997, and her credits included hosting a popular Japanese morning TV show, Hanamaru Market, from 1996 to 2014. She was hospitalized with a high fever on April 3 and died on May 14, her management office confirmed to Deadline. In January, she had reportedly undergone radiation therapy as treatment for breast cancer. Okae was 63.

Dr. Joseph Fair

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Fair, an NBC News contributor who has appeared as part of the network’s coverage of the pandemic, tweeted May 13 that he was in the hospital recovering from COVID-19. He later explained on Nightly News with Lester Holt that he believes he caught the virus during a crowded flight to his home in New Orleans. “My flights were packed,” Fair said. “I had a mask on, gloves on, wipes routine, but you know obviously you could still get it through your eyes.” The virologist said he first noticed symptoms, including nausea and a lack of appetite, three days after the flight. About a week later, he developed a lung infection and “really couldn’t take a full breath.” Fair said he continued to be treated with oxygen but was “on the other end of it.”

My friends wondering where I’ve been: I came down with #COVID19 & am hospitalized. I’m on the other end of it, but not out of the woods yet. Please continue to social distance. I used max precautions, but still managed to contract it. Back as soon as I’m able, friends. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Ck75sKLOU3 — Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) May 13, 2020

Matt Damon’s daughter, Alexia

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The Ford v. Ferrari star said that while he and wife Luciana Barroso and their three younger daughters lived in quarantine in Ireland, where he had been filming a movie before the coronavirus began to spread, eldest daughter Alexia was away at college. “Obviously, that’s been shut down, but she’s in New York City,” Damon told the hosts of Dublin radio station SPIN 1038’s show “Fully Charged” on May 13. “She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine.” Alexia, 21, was born to Barroso and her previous husband; Barroso married Damon in 2005.

Tony Shalhoub and wife, Brooke Adams

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

“We really are all Monk now,” Shalhoub said, referencing his character from the show of the same name about a detective with obsessive compulsive disorder, during a May 11 appearance on Peacock’s At Home Variety Show. “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

Rory Kinnear’s sister, Karina

Status: Died of COVID-19

Kinnear, a British actor who’s appeared in James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, wrote in the Guardian May 12 about having lost his sister to the coronavirus. Kinnear said his sister struggled with physical challenges from the time of her birth, when she suffered from a lack of oxygen that caused severe brain damage. She “had been left paralysed from the waist down after a life-saving operation on her spine aged 19, had been intubated and suffered kidney damage six years ago with sepsis — the last time we said our putative goodbyes to her — and was in hospital with chest infections regularly throughout her life. And yet every time, when you thought she couldn’t possibly take any more, she defied us.” He called her “heroic and continually inspiring.” The family said their goodbyes and appreciations over FaceTime, since Karina had to be kept in isolation at the hospital.

Lesley Stahl

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The 60 Minutes correspondent said on the May 3 episode that she had been hospitalized for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Before that, she spent two weeks at home in bed with pneumonia. The 78-year-old was “really scared” during that time, she said. Stahl explained that she was one of several CBS staffers who fell ill. “One COVID-positive 60 Minutes co-worker had almost no symptoms, while others had almost every symptom you can imagine,” she said. “Each case is different.”

Dave Greenfield

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Greenfield, a member of ‘70s British rock band the Stranglers, was 71. He died May 3 after testing positive for the coronavirus during a hospital stay for heart problems. The artist wrote the song “Golden Brown,” which ended up being the band’s biggest hit in 1982. Former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell, who left the band in 1990, said Greenfield was “the difference between The Stranglers and every other punk band. His musical skill and gentle nature gave an interesting twist to the band.”

Matteo De Cosmo

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

De Cosmo, 52, was an art director on TV shows including The Punisher, Madam Secretary and Chappelle’s Show. He died April 21, according to ABC Studios, the company behind his latest show, Emergence. “We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away,” the network said in a statement. “He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Madonna

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna said in an April 30 installment of her “quarantine diaries” on Instagram. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

Holly Marie Combs’s grandfather

Status: Died of COVID-19

The Charmed actress revealed April 29 that her grandfather had died from COVID-19, as she called out President Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. “My grandfather died today. He voted for you,” Combs tweeted at Trump, as he again blamed the media and the Democrats for the country’s predicament. “He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

Paul Shaffer and his wife, Cathy Vasapoli

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Shaffer famously worked as musical director on the Late Show with David Letterman, and it was Letterman who revealed that Shaffer’s wife had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. He broke the news April 29 on an episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. In October, the comedian told the New York Times that Shaffer had also had COVID-19.

Roy Horn

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Horn, 75, half of the famed duo Siegfried and Roy, died of complications from COVID-19 on May 8 in Las Vegas. “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement, per Variety. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.” The statement continued, “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.” Horn’s publicist confirmed his diagnosis to ABC News on April 28. Horn performed alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in Las Vegas from 1990 to 2003, when Horn was attacked by his tiger, Mantecore, during a performance.

Troy Sneed

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The gospel singer, producer and record label owner died April 27 at a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., his manager told the Associated Press. He was 52. In 1996, Sneed appeared with the Georgia Youth Choir in the Whitney Houston movie The Preacher’s Wife. He earned a Grammy nod for best gospel choice with the 1999 album Higher, performed by Youth for Christ. He also had a successful solo career, with many gospel radio hits, such as “Hallelujah,” “My Heart Says Yes” and “Work It Out,” on multiple albums. He and his wife, Emily, called their own record label Emtro.

Riz Ahmed’s two family members

Status: Died of COVID-19

“I have lost two family members to COVID,” the Venom actor told GQ Hype in an interview published April 26. “I just want to believe their deaths and all the others aren’t for nothing. We gotta step up to reimagine a better future.” He didn’t disclose their relationship to him. The outspoken actor railed against the health crisis being used for political gains. “Trump is using it as an excuse to try to ban immigration and the Hungarian government is centralizing power off the back of this,” Ahmed said.

Fred the Godson

Status: Died from the coronavirus

The Brooklyn rapper’s manager told Complex on April 23 that he had died from the coronavirus. Fred the Godson had said on April 6 that he’d contracted it. The musician was well known in New York and collaborated with Diddy, Meek Mill and Pusha-T, among others. He was 35. Upon his death, Fat Joe was one of the many who paid tribute to him on social media.

Eric Eremita

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized for COVID-19

The contractor on HGTV’s Love It or List It announced April 23 that he was leaving Staten Island University Hospital in New York after being treated for COVID-19. “It’s so hard to believe that I’m on my way home after almost 30 days in the hospital!” he said. “From Ventilator to actually learning to try to walk again! The POWER OF PRAYER is REALLY STRONG!!”

Offset’s great uncle, Jerry

Status: Died from COVID-19

The Migos rapper said April 19 that the coronavirus had killed his great uncle. “Smfh this corona s*** done killed my great uncle,” he said on Instagram Stories. “Rip uncle Jerry damn man.” He asked that people pray for his family.

Sharon Stone’s friend, Eileen Mitzman

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Stone broke into tears while talking about Mitzman and their friendship in an April 19 video on social media. At the time, the Basic Instinct star said Mitzman was dying in a New York hospital. “She has coronavirus but she will die because she’s septic and she has other illnesses and none of us can go there and be with her,” Stone lamented. (Mitzman’s death has since been confirmed by another friend.) Stone met Mitzman through their common work as HIV/AIDS activists, and Mitzman became an “adopted grandmother” to the actress. Stone said Mitzman would “die a warrior,” and she asked people to scream on her friend’s behalf. “I want her to hear you scream for her because she was furious about what is happening, she was furious about the way this was being handled,” Stone said. “She was furious. And I want her to know that you respect her life and that you respect her death.”

Matthew Seligman

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Seligman, who played bass for David Bowie, the Soft Boys and others, died April 17, his friend and fellow musician, Thomas Dolby, announced on Facebook. He was 64. On the day Seligman died, he suffered a stroke. He had been in a medically induced coma at St. George’s University Hospital in London for two weeks, after having tested positive for the disease, Dolby said. Seligman played with Bowie during 1985’s Live Aid and on the soundtrack for Labyrinth the following year. Friends and family paid tribute to him in an online memorial and benefit fundraiser.

Sam Smith

Status: Recovered from self-diagnosed case of COVID-19

On Thursday, the non-binary singer shared that they and their sister experienced the symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this year while self-isolating in London, but had not sought formal testing. “I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that,” the Oscar winner told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms.”

Bob Odenkirk’s son, Nathan

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

During an April 16 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the Better Call Saul star said his 21-year-old son, Nathan, had recovered from COVID-19. “It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky,” Odenkirk said. He described Nathan’s symptoms as “pretty bad” and “worse than the flu.” “According to him,” Odenkirk said, “the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu.”

Dylan Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The Today meteorologist’s husband said on April 15 that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 10 days in self-isolation away from Dreyer and their two young sons. At that point, he said he had been symptom-free for a week. He described the disease as “brilliant and diabolical” adding, “It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom....but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed,” he wrote on social media. “When it hits hard you can’t move, and it feels like you’re snorkeling through a cocktail straw. People have compared it to the flu ...for me it was reminiscent of mono.”

Allen Daviau

Staus: Died of complications from COVID-19

Daviau, an Oscar-nominated cinematographer known for his work on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, died April 15 at the retirement home for the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from COVID-19. In addition to E.T., the 77-year-old’s credits included other Steven Spielberg-directed films, such as The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun. Upon Daviau’s death, Spielberg said in a statement: “In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

DJ Jazzy Jeff — whose real name is Jeffrey Allen Townes — recalls telling his wife he didn’t feel great one day in early March and then… not a whole lot for more than a week. The former rap partner of the Fresh Prince (better known as Will Smith) said April 14 on Tamron Hall that he became terribly ill, as dozens of others did, after performing at an event in Ketchum, Idaho, on March 6, nearly three weeks before the state told people to stay at home. “I literally went home and got into bed and almost don’t remember the next 11 days after that… When we finally were able to go to the doctor, they wouldn’t test me for COVID-19, they gave me a flu test and then gave me an X-ray on my lungs and said I had pneumonia in both of my lungs, which terrified me to death.” He’s doing so much better now that he threw an online house party to encourage people to stay at home during the pandemic.

Ann Sullivan

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Sullivan was an animator who worked on Disney films including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Oliver & Company. Her Los Angeles retirement community, located on the campus of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, confirmed her death in an April 13 story published by the Hollywood Reporter. She was 91.

George Stephanopoulos

Status: Tested positive

Two weeks after wife Ali Wentworth revealed her own diagnosis, the ABC News anchor said that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus on Good Morning America on April 13. Unlike his wife, though, Stephanopoulos was asymptomatic. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stphanopoulos said. “I’m feeling great.” He came down with the virus despite the fact Wentworth self-isolated away from the rest of the family as soon as she began experiencing symptoms.

Danny Burstein

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Six-time Tony nominee Burstein wrote about his harrowing experience with the coronavirus in an April 13 column for the Hollywood Reporter. The star of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical recalled coughing up blood for two or three days, experiencing migraine headaches and 104-degree fever. “It was when I was on my hands and knees in the shower that I knew it was time to go to the hospital,” Burstein said. While in the emergency room, Burstein tested positive for COVID-19. He ended up in the hospital for five days. On March 27, he was allowed to go home to continue his recovery. He appeared on CBS This Morning on April 21 to say that he eventually planned to return to Broadway. “Hell yes! Absolutely, we will,” Burstein vowed. “How we will is yet to be discovered.” Burstein wrote in a follow-up essay for THR that his wife, fellow Broadway star Rebecca Luker, had had a less severe case of COVID-19.

Sturgill Simpson

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Over Easter weekend, Grammy-winning country singer announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis the frustrated star says came nearly a month after he visited an emergency room with symptoms and had his request for a test denied. Simpson, who is halfway into his two-week quarantine, also hit out at President Donald Trump in his post, writing, “at least our government-appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing. And we now have a second task force in the works to ‘open America back up for business!'”

Tim Brooke-Taylor

Status: Died from COVID-19

The British actor and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor died early April 12 from the coronavirus, his agent announced. The Goodies star was 79.

Babyface and his family

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Babyface and his family are recovering from COVID-19, the composer-and-singer announced in an April 10 Instagram post. “I feel blessed to be able to celebrate another family,” wrote Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds. “...It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

The Grammy winner, who turned 62 on Friday, also thanked the public for wishing him a happy birthday. Babyface is married to Nicole Pantenberg with whom he has a 12-year-old daughter. He also shares two sons with ex-wife Tracey Edmonds.

Mia Farrow’s daughter, Quincy

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with the coronavirus

Actress and activist Farrow turned to social media to ask for prayers for her 26-year-old daughter, Quincy. “Today she had no alternative but to go [to] the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus,” Farrow tweeted on April 10. The Rosemary’s Baby star adopted Quincy in 1994, when the girl was a year old. Four days later, on April 14, Farrow announced that her daughter was “getting stronger with each day after a very frightening hospitalization for coronavirus.” She added, “I wish i could hug her but am not allowed.”

Jedediah Bila

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

A week after telling her followers to stay safe, the Fox and Friends weekend host revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus. “I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry," the Fox and Friends weekend host said April 9. She said that her husband was also recovering and their son never fell ill.

Diego Luna’s children, Jeronimo and Fiona

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Luna’s 11-year-old son, Jerónimo, and his daughter Fiona, 9, “had the virus long ago,” the Narcos star said during an Instagram Live interview with IndieWire on April 9, per ET Canada. Both have since recovered. “Yesterday was the first night they slept here and life has changed dramatically for me,” explained Luna, who divorced the children’s mother, Camila Sodi in 2013. “I was like three weeks not being able to hug them or get close to them, and finally I am.”

Bebe Winans, his mother Delores Winans and a brother

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The iconic gospel singer said he became ill after traveling from New York to Detroit for a friend’s funeral. “I just started coughing out of nowhere,” Winans said April 8 on Sirius XM’s The Joe Madison Show. “And, you know, you get concerned. And the fatigue came on, and the chills, and appetite went away.” He said other members of his famous family were affected, too. “My brother, now, got to the point where he had to go to the hospital... A fever and pneumonia set in and so for four or five days, he was there.” Winans added that his mother, Delores Winans, was “touched by it for four or five days.”

NOW: I'm speaking with my friend, singer @bebewinans who caught COVID-19 and is recovering. Sending my love to him. Listen on @SXMUrbanView pic.twitter.com/vp60oMIn5z — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) April 8, 2020

Todd Chrisley

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The Chrisley Knows Best star had been “battling corona” for three weeks, including four-and-a-half days in the hospital, when he revealed it on the April 8 episode of his podcast Chrisley Confessions. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he said. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.” Chrisley estimated then that he was operating at “about 70 to 75 percent.”

Tyler Perry’s friend, Charles Gregory Ross

Status: Died from COVID-19

Perry announced April 9 that his friend and colleague had died from the disease. “Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years,” Perry said. “The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter.” Perry added a warning: “Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously.”

Wanda Dench’s husband, Lonnie

Status: Died of COVID-19

Wanda Dench, who became a viral star in 2016 after she accidentally invited the wrong person to Thanksgiving dinner over text message and then followed through with it, lost her husband, Lonnie, to the disease on April 5. Both she and Jamal Hinton, the man who became her friend after receiving the erroneous invitation, shared the sad news.

Allen Garfield

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The 80-year-old actor’s credits include Nashville, The Conversation, Beverly Hills Cop II and Irreconcilable Differences. The Associated Press reported April 8 that his sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died April 7 of complications from COVID-19 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif. His Nashville co-star Ronee Blakley, who played his wife, reacted by saying, “I hang my head in tears.”

Jennifer Aydin

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said in an April 8 video that she began having symptoms the previous week, but she’s doing somewhat better now. Aydin had convinced her plastic surgeon husband to bring home a test for her, after she experienced “extreme fatigue.” At night, she was having a “mix of sweating and chills.” The reality TV star reassured fans that she was taking vitamins and drinking hot liquids: “We’ll all get through this.

John Prine

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The legendary folk singer-songwriter’s family said he died on April 7 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He was 73. Prine, who wrote songs for Joan Baez, Johnny Cash and many others, was hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus on March 26. His family said three days later that his situation was “critical,” and that he had been intubated. Prine’s wife Fiona said in an update on his eighth day in the hospital ICU that he had pneumonia in both lungs.

Anna Wintour’s son, Charlie Shaffer

Status: “Quite ill,” possibly with the coronavirus

The Vogue editor revealed in a video post calling attention to the public health crisis that her son is sick. “My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and quarantining at home, but when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital,” Wintour said April 6. “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors.” She also announced that Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are raising funds to support people in the fashion community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wintour confirmed on the April 9 episode of CBS This Morning that her son had, in fact, been sick with the coronavirus.

Hal Willner

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Willner, 64, was a record producer known for his epic, star-studded tribute albums, who had coordinated the music sketches at Saturday Night Live since 1980. Variety confirmed his death on April 7. He suggested he’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a March 28 tweet, which showed a U.S. map of outbreaks of the virus. Wilner quipped, “I always wanted to have a number one, but not this” and said he was “in bed on upper west side.” He tweeted once more after that: “Well wishes for musician John Prine, who remains hospitalized with COVID-19.” Prine also died April 7.

Michael Che’s grandmother

Status: Died from the coronavirus

The co-anchor for Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment broke the sad news about his grandmother on April 6. “I’m doing okay, considering,” he wrote. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.” He made references to an SNL joke about conspiracy theories about the virus and pleaded with people to take care of themselves, especially by eating a healthy diet. “Anyway, we can all do more to protect ourselves than just washing our hands and dressing up like [Mortal Kombat character Sub-Zero]. We may have to do some reading, but we got the time.”

Lee Fierro

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Fierro, who famously played the grieving mother who slapped Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) in the 1975 horror classic Jaws, died at an assisted living facility in Aurora, Ohio, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was 91. Fierro appeared in two other movies, including Jaws: The Revenge, in 1987, and worked extensively in theater.

Forrest Compton

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Compton, 94, is best known for his role on the Edge of Night in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but his acting resume dated back to 1954 and included daytime soap operas and TV classics such as the Twilight Zone, My Three Sons and Gomer Pyle: USMC. His final appearance was on Ed in 2002. He died April 4, friends confirmed to the Shelter Island Reporter newspaper in New York.

Jay Benedict

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19,” Benedict’s management team said April 4 on social media. “Our thoughts are with his family.” Benedict was 68. He appeared in countless theater productions and movies during a 40-year career, including the British soap Emmerdale, Victor Victoria and the Dark Knight Rises.

J.K. Rowling

Status: ‘Fully recovered” after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Though she has not been tested, the Harry Potter author told fans on April 6 that she experienced “all” COVID-19 symptoms over the last two weeks. On advice from her husband, who is a doctor, she used a special technique to relieve her respiratory symptoms.

Marianne Faithfull

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

On April 4 it emerged that British singer Marianne Faithfull was “stable and responding to treatment” at a London hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The “Broken English” performer, 73, spent 22 days there before returning home.

Nancy Silverton

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles-based restaurateur, who’s appeared on Top Chef, The Chew and other food-centric shows, is recovering in quarantine after testing positive for the virus on March 27, her partner Michael Krikorian shared on his website. Both drove 42.5 miles away to take a test after learning someone they’d been in contact with had tested positive. He quoted Silverton as saying that she realized she was sick, even before the results had come back, as she prepared an omelet at home. The ingredients were unorganized, the process was messy and the resulting meal was less than delicious. “That wasn’t the way I cook,” Silverton said. “That omelet was cooked by the virus.” Until she became ill, Silverton had provided free meals for hospitality workers at one of her eateries.

Pink

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

On April 3 the pop star, 40, told fans that she and 3-year-old son Jameson were recovering from COVID-19; both have since tested negative following a quarantine. The “Walk Me Home” singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, is donating $1 million to health care professionals, and called the lack of available testing an “absolute travesty and failure of our government.”

John Taylor

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The Duran Duran bassist tested positive in mid-March, he shared April 3 on Facebook. “Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59-year-old — I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID 19 — but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling okay,” he said. He added that his time in quarantine gave him “the chance to really recover.”

Christopher Cross

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The Oscar-winning singer/songwriter behind “Sailing” and the theme from the 1981 movie Arthur revealed his diagnosis on April 3. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is,” he shared on Facebook. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.” He later revealed on CBS’ Sunday Morning that he ended up in the intensive care unit with severe complications. “I was in the hospital about 10 days. It was the worst 10 days of my life,” said Cross, 69. “I couldn’t walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me, you know? It was really touch-and-go, and tough.”

Patricia Bosworth

Status: Died of the coronavirus

Bosworth’s friend Ray Leslee shared the sad news that she died on April 2 “from coronavirus.” The 86-year-old had been a model and actress in the ‘50s and ‘60s before becoming an accomplished writer. Her books included biographies of Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and Diane Arbus, the latter of which inspired a 2006 Nicole Kidman movie, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. “She had just returned from a week’s travels, researching for her new book about Paul Robeson,” Leslee wrote April 3 on Facebook. “She was excited and feeling just fine. We even joked about the virus, believing it was far from our reality. The deadly virus came on very quickly and she’s gone.”

Brooke Baldwin

Status: Recovered after testing positive

“I am OKAY,” the CNN anchor said April 3, as she announced that she’d tested positive for the coronavirus. “It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

Baldwin later provided the happy update that, on Day 10, she “started feeling shades of myself.” She predicted she was only a few days away from a full recovery. “I haven’t taken Tylenol for the body aches in 36 hours... and my chief complaint right now is simply the remnants of a cough and what feels like a head cold,” Baldwin said. “I am still sleeping 10 hours at night battling this thing. I still can’t fully taste or smell... but I caught just the slightest whiff of peppermint in my tea this morning.”

In an April 19 essay for CNN, she said she was grateful that her illness wasn’t worse: “Even though my body constantly gave me the middle finger, my lungs did not.”

She shared on April 23 that she had finally tested negative for the virus. Baldwin planned to donate plasma to those who were still sick.

YNW Melly

Status: Unclear

Rapper YNW Melly requested a restricted release from Florida’s Broward County Jail after testing positive for the coronavirus, his team said April 2 on social media. Representatives for the rapper explained that Melly was seeking “better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus.” Melly (real name: Jamell Demons) has been awaiting trial on double murder charges for more than a year. His request was reportedly denied.

Sergio Rossi

Status: Died of the coronavirus

The iconic shoe designer’s brand confirmed on April 3 that he had died at 84. The U.S. version of the Sun reported that Rossi succumbed to the coronavirus, citing Luciana Garbuglia, the mayor of San Mauro Pascoli, Italy, where Rossi resided. “Today is a very sad day for our community, because we have the first one killed by the coronavirus,” Garbuglia said. “Sergio Rossi was a great entrepreneur, who worked for our community, a patriarch in our shoe district.” Rossi’s creations were favorites of stylish celebrities including Rihanna and Ariana Grande.

Sara Bareilles

Status: Recovered from the coronavirus

“I had it, just so you know,” the “Love Song” singer said April 2 on Instagram Stories. “I’m fully recovered, just so you know.” Bareilles said she was thinking about “all the people who are walking through this really tricky time.”

Eddie Large

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

The British comedian died at 78 after catching the virus during a hospital stay for another condition, his son, Ryan McGinnis announced April 2. “He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight,” McGinnis wrote on Facebook. “Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.” Large, whose real name was Hugh McGinnis, broke through in the ‘70s when he won the talent show Opportunity Knocks. He went on to achieve fame as one half of comedy duo Little and Large, with Syd Little.

Ellis Marsalis

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The pianist and father of jazz greats Wynton and Branford Marsalis died April 1 in New Orleans, the latter said in a statement. He was 85. Upon hearing of Marsalis’s death, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote, “Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz.”

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Mitchell calmly revealed April 1 that he’d been diagnosed with the virus causing a global pandemic. “I’ve been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual,” the Tony Award-winning actor from Kiss Me Kate said in a video he posted on social media. “I just got confirmation that I’ve indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.” Mitchell added that he had felt better on each of the past three days, but he advised others to “keep your social distancing.”

Nick Cordero

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The actor, who’s appeared on Broadway in shows including Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and Rock of Ages, as well as TV’s Blue Bloods, died on Fourth of July weekend after struggling with the coronavirus for three months. He was 41. Cordero’s wife, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, first announced April 1 that her husband had been hospitalized with pneumonia, but she suspected the diagnosis was incorrect and that he was actually suffering from COVID-19. On April 7, she confirmed he was positive for COVID-19 — after two false-negative tests. She continued to give daily updates, some optimistic and others heartbreaking, such as when she delivered news that Cordero had had to have his leg amputated to resolve issues with blood clots. It was one of several surgeries that Cordero underwent in the hospital. While the actor eventually cleared the virus and awakened from his medically induced coma, he experienced yet another challenge in the final days of his life, as Kloots reported that Cordero would need a double-lung transplant. When Cordero died, on July 5, Kloots wrote, “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.” After his death, Broadway’s Zach Braff, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, among many others, paid tribute to Cordero.

Ali Wentworth

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The actress and comic explained April 1 that she was sick. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus,” Wentworth shared on social media. “I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.” Meanwhile, her husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, said on that morning’s show that he’ll be working from home for the foreseeable future as a result. Much to her family’s delight, Wentworth came out of quarantine on April 13.

Adam Schlesinger

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Schlesinger, a co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and composer of the music on the former show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the theme song from the movie That Thing You Do!, died April 1. Schlesinger’s lawyer Jamie Herman told Yahoo Entertainment just one day earlier that Schlesinger had been hospitalized for more than a week. His family had issued a statement that suggested they were holding out hope for his recovery: “He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery,” they said. “He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic.” Schlesigner was 52.

Joe Exotic

Status: Quarantined in prison to avoid COVID-19

The Tiger King star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is being quarantined after being transferred from a county jail to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to ET. A 14-day quarantine, in which inmates are prohibited from communicating by email or phone, is reportedly standard for all inmates arriving at any prison during the coronavirus pandemic. Exotic is behind bars, in part, for his role in a murder-for-hire plot mentioned in the popular Netflix series.

Julie Bennett

Status: Died of COVID-19

The voiceover actress, best known for playing Cindy Bear in Hanna-Barbera’s classic Yogi Bear cartoons, died March 31 from COVID-19, according to her agent and friend Mark Scroggs. Bennett’s credits, which date back to 1950, include acting appearances on TV’s Leave It to Beaver and the “Mathnet” segment of “Square One,” as well as voice work on the Famous Adventures of Mr. Magoo and, in 1997, the role of Aunt May in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. She was 88.

Caroline Lunny

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Lunny, who appeared as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, said she laughed when she got her test results. “Which is so weird, but I just panicked and didn’t know what else to do — how are you supposed to react when finding out you’re a part of the pandemic?” Lunny told RADIO.COM’s Karson and Kennedy of Boston radio station Mix 104.1 on April 1. Despite her diagnosis, she said she was “feeling great” during the interview.

Andrew Jack

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Jack, a 76-year-old actor, who also made significant contributions to entertainment as a dialect coach for big-budget movies including Lord of the Rings, Avengers: Endgame and Sherlock Holmes, died March 31 at a hospital outside of London, his rep told TMZ. Jack was working up until a few weeks ago, when he was teaching dialect on the highly anticipated movie The Batman.

Ray Benson

Status: Recovered after testing positive

On his second attempt to get a test for the coronavirus, the Asleep at the Wheel frontman learned the coronavirus had been the source of his fatigue and headaches over the past 10 days. He noted that he ended up with the virus despite having been alone and taking other precautions, such as wearing a mask.

Nico Santos’s stepfather, Sonny, and his mother, Tita

Staus: Died of COVID-19 while she recovered from it

The actor, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore, broke the devastating news March 29 that his “Tito Sonny,” who he described as a “kind, caring man,” had died from COVID-19. Santos said his mother was also struggling with the disease, but she had not required hospitalization. The most upsetting part of all of it, he said, is that his family had to stay apart during such a tragic time. During an April 23 Instagram event, Santos confirmed to Variety that his mother had fully recovered. He also mourned his stepfather: “His laugh is the thing I remember the most,” he said. “He had just this loud, joyous laugh that was just infectious. … He was just like a great guy with a great personality.”

Sincere Show

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Show, who appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, shared March 28 that he’d sought medical treatment a week earlier. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the hospital. “I know this thing is affecting everybody differently. For me, I have pneumonia in both my lungs, makes it difficult for me to breathe,” Show shared. He added that he was feeling “a little better” since his hospitalization.

Chris Cuomo, wife Cristina and their son, Mario

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The CNN anchor and the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shared March 31 that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus. Chris self-quarantined in his basement away from his family and continued his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from there. He regularly shared his symptoms: losing 13 pounds in three days, high fevers and hallucinations featuring his father, who died in 2015.

Chris revealed on April 15 that his wife, Cristina, also had the coronavirus, although her symptoms were completely different. The two quarantined separately inside their home. On April 18, Cristina shared that she was “feeling so much better” and Chris had recovered enough to care for their three children.

There was a setback at some point. Cristina noted on April 22 that she was “working hard” to get one of their kids, 14-year-old Mario, through the virus.

Cuomo delivered happy news on the April 27 episode of his show. “I tested negative,” Cuomo said. “I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I'm lucky, right? Or not? We don’t know what the antibodies mean, if they mean anything.”

Kalie Shorr

Status: Recovered after testing positive

In a post dated March 30, Shorr explained the miserable symptoms she had before being diagnosed with the coronavirus. She described the first few days with it as “absolutely miserable,” and she remarked that she caught it despite having stayed in quarantine, except for a few trips for groceries. By the time the “Fight Like a Girl” singer shared the news, she said she was feeling “significantly better.”

Maria Mercader

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

The veteran CBS News journalist died March 29 after testing positive for the coronavirus. She was 54. Mercader fought various health issues, including cancer, for more than 20 years. She had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since February.

Alan Merrill

Status: Died of the coronavirus

The singer, guitarist and songwriter died on March 29 in New York from COVID-19, his daughter announced on Facebook. Merrill, best known for writing the track “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was 69.

Ken Shimura

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Shimura was known as “Japan’s Robin Williams,” famed for slapstick comedy that he himself said was inspired by Jerry Lewis. The 70-year-old died March 29 at a hospital in Tokyo, where he was admitted nine dies earlier with severe pneumonia. On March 23, Shimura had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Joe Diffie

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The death of country singer Joe Diffie was announced March 29, just two days after he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie, known for country hits like “Pickup Man” and “Third Rock from the Sun,” was 61.

Mark Blum

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Blum, a theater actor since the ‘70s also known for playing roles in movies and shows such as You, Desperately Seeking Susan and Shattered Glass, died at 69 from complications of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported March 26. According to the newspaper, Blum’s wife, actress Janet Zarish, said Blum had not been in contact with anyone with the virus, but he suffered from asthma.

Mark Blum was consistently a great actor and a finer man. We met when I moved to NY & were briefly TV married in 1987. Last Xmas we caught up for over an hour at a party and he was still kind and hilariously sardonic. I adored him. My heart breaks for his beautiful wife Janet. pic.twitter.com/uRT136B3Ma — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) March 26, 2020

Scarface

Status: Tested positive

During an interview in late March, the rapper said he had suffered terrible symptoms, including vomiting and kidney failure, and eventually tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m thinking I may be on the back end of it, because I’ve probably had it for so long,” Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, said. “It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up.” He warned people to stay home. “Don’t play no games with it,” he said.

Kathy Griffin

Status: Unclear

Griffin called out President Trump for boasting about how well the United States is doing on testing people for the coronavirus, saying that she had been unable to get one, despite having sought medical care. “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” Griffin wrote March 25. “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.” She told the Los Angeles Times that afternoon that doctors were able to diagnose an infection for which they prescribed medication. She was able to return home the same day. She still didn’t know if the coronavirus was the underlying cause of her symptoms, but she quarantined herself just in case.

Lucia Bosé

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Bosé was an Italian actress whose credits stretched back to the ‘50s, when she starred in films by famed directors, including Michelangelo Antonioni and Federico Fellini. Her son shared news of her death in a March 23 tweet. She was 89.

Laura Bell Bundy

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Bundy went into quarantine on March 12, after she had a headache, a sore throat, a tightness in her chest and a shortness of breath. After calling her doctor, she obtained a test that came back positive, she said in a video dated March 25. “It’s very, very scary. Of course I’m scared,” Bundy said, adding that she actually felt OK. She said her husband was also sick at the time but their 10-month-old son appeared to be just fine.

Floyd Cardoz

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Cardoz, a New York restaurateur who won Top Chef Masters in 2011, died March 25 at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey, as a result of complications from the coronavirus, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group confirmed to People. He was 59. Cardoz’s team shared March 17 that he’d been admitted to the hospital, and the chef himself apologized the next day for having caused a panic. Upon his death, Bravo and Top Chef paid tribute to Cardoz on Instagram, calling him “an inspiration to chefs around the world.”

Prince Charles

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The heir to the British throne, 71, isolated himself at one of his homes in Scotland after testing positive for the coronavirus, his office said March 25. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the official statement read. Charles is showing only mild symptoms and is in good health otherwise. Meanwhile, a royal source told CNN that Charles last saw his mother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the day before doctors said he would have become contagious.

Greg Rikaart

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Rikaart, a former star of the Young and the Restless, disclosed March 25 that he was recovering from the coronavirus, which he called “the hardest experience of my life.” He said he’d been in isolation, away from my family, since March 14. “I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was (originally) diagnosed with pneumonia,” Rikaart said, adding that he later tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered at home.

Jackson Browne

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Browne took a test for the coronavirus after noticing he had a small cough and a temperature, and before it had even come back positive, he quarantined himself at home in Los Angeles. “It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not,” he told Rolling Stone March 24, after he said he’d been in isolation for 10 days. “I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms. You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else.” The “Somebody's Baby” singer added, “It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know.”

Greta Thunberg

Status: Self-quarantined after suspecting she had COVID-19

The environmental activist thought she might have had the coronavirus, so she stayed apart from her family. “The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside,” she shared March 24. “When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father — who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.” Thunberg explained that she hadn’t taken a test, because those were being reserved for emergency cases, but she suspected she had it. “Now I’ve basically recovered, but — AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this!” She urged people to stay home and avoid spreading the virus.

Slim Thug

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The rapper said he’s overcoming the coronavirus. “Check this out. No games being played.The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive," Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, revealed in a video posted March 24. “As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive.” He reassured fans that he was OK. “I feel good or whatever, I ain’t got no problems right now,” he said, explaining that he had a slight fever and a cough at one point. “I feel like I’m good, but y’all better take it serious,” he warned others.

Manu Dibango

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Dibango’s team broke the awful news in a statement on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.” They had announced just six days earlier that the 86-year-old saxophone legend had been hospitalized for a reason “linked to Covid 19” but was “resting well and calmly recovering.” During his lifetime, the Grammy-nominated, Cameroonian musician played with the likes of Herbie Hancock. His 1972 song “Soul Makossa” was famously sampled by Michael Jackson in Jackson’s own hit song “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” Rihanna in “Don’t Stop the Music” and other artists in their own works. His team requested that fans send condolences to manu@manudibango.net.

Terrence McNally

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The Tony Award-winning playwright, whose shows included Ragtime, The Full Monty and many more, died March 24 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., his spokesman Matt Polk told Deadline. In addition to his latest condition, the 81-year-old McNally was a lung cancer survivor who struggled with chronic pulmonary disease.

Aaron Tveit

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The star of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge and Catch Me If You Can said he’s “feeling much better” after having tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12, and I’m feeling much better,” he wrote March 23. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild — cold like with no fever — as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus.” By April 25, he was well enough to perform at the online 90th birthday concert for Stephen Sondheim.

Tom Holland

Status: Self-quarantined after suspecting he had COVID-19

The Spider-Man star self-isolated after not feeling well, although he said he didn’t think the coronavirus was the culprit. He reported on March 21 that he was spending time hunkered down with a couple of friends doing puzzles.

Sophia Myles’s father, Peter Myles

Status: Died of the coronavirus

Myles, an actress known for her work in Doctor Who and Tristan and Isolde, documented her father’s struggle with the coronavirus in a video diary since March 14. She shared a heartbreaking photo of him in his hospital bed and even took a CBS news crew with her to show people they should take the health threat seriously. She announced that he’d died on March 21.

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Harvey Weinstein

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The disgraced movie mogul, who’s serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive on March 22, according to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Weinstein, who has a series of additional medical problems, had been in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., but was in two other prisons since his March 11 sentencing.

Meghan McCain

Status: Self-isolated due to pregnancy

The View panelist announced her pregnancy on March 22, several months after suffering a miscarriage. On the advice of her doctors, McCain self-isolated at home and appeared on The View via satellite. “I should be extra-vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” she told fans.

Plácido Domingo

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

On March 22 the opera singer revealed that he tested positive after experiencing fever and a cough, but noted that he and his family, who were self-isolating, were “in good health.” A week later, however, the Spanish opera singer was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico. A spokesperson for Domingo told CNN, “He is doing well and is responding to treatment.” Domingo himself said March 30 that was continuing with therapy and rest. “I am at home and I feel fine,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nyle DiMarco

Status: Recovered after suspecting he had COVID-19

Deaf model, actor and former Dancing with the Stars champion DiMarco told fans that, despite being “really sick” over the past few days, he declined to get tested due to the shortage of tests available. “The sick patients need it more than I do,” the “on the mend” star shared on March 21.

David Bryan

Status: Recovered after testing positive

On March 21, the Bon Jovi keyboard player shared his test results after feeling sick for a week. He urged fans to “help out each other,” but added, “it’s the flu, not the plague.” Bandmate Jon Bon Jovi offered his well wishes, and later joined Chicago fans in a self-isolated singalong to “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Debi Mazar

Status: Recovered after testing positive

On March 21, the Younger actress revealed her positive diagnosis after she and her family fell ill with fevers, headaches, sore throats, dry coughs and body pains. Mazar assumed it was a seasonal cold, “But it felt unusual [and] different,” she wrote on Instagram. After visiting a local clinic, Mazar was diagnosed with COVID-19. “I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days...” she wrote. “Well, today is day 5 and I just found out. I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already...one day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough.” Mazar said her family had shown no symptoms but were “under quarantine” for two weeks.

Ten days into the coronavirus, she said she was “doing OK.” She thanked people offering her words of encouragement, but said she found it “incredibly disgusting” that people from publications such as Page Six were calling to ask her how she was able to obtain a test. After 14 days, Mazar said she was “almost symptom-free.”

Andy Cohen

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Cohen had planned to do his show, Watch What Happens Live, from his home amid the coronavirus pandemic. He scrapped those plans after “not feeling great” for a few days in self-quarantine, then discovering he was suffering from it. The Bravo honcho returned to work on March 30 and shared with fans what it’s like to recover from COVID-19. “My symptoms were a fever, tightness in my chest, a cough,” Cohen explained on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live, noting he was “very, very achy” in his body. “Make sure you have Tylenol and a pulse oximeter,” he shared.

Colton Underwood

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The Bachelor alum began having symptoms in late March and, sure enough, a test confirmed that he had the coronavirus. He hunkered down at then-girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family home to recuperate. “It’s been kicking my a**, just to put it very bluntly,” he said in a video post to social media. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

In an update three days later, Underwood said that for the first time, he was feeling improvement. He had spoken to the local health department and had moved to a floor of the home by himself. “Im hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon,” he wrote.

On April 7, Underwood said he'd made "a full recovery."

Daniel Dae Kim

Status: Recovered after testing positive

Kim, who’s starred in Lost and Hawaii Five-0, said he tested positive after experiencing scratchiness in his throat, body aches and fever. He learned of his diagnosis when he took a drive-thru test. After care from his doctor, he said, he’s feeling better each day. In a video about testing positive for the coronavirus, Kim urged everyone to take the threat of illness seriously and to end prejudice in their treatment of Asians during the pandemic. “Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people,” Kim said. “Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and it’s inexcusable. Yes, I’m Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China. I got it in America. In New York City, and despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying.”

Kim revealed on March 29 he’s “considered virus free” and that his required period of self-isolation had ended.

Prince Albert II

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The palace of Monaco said on March 19 that Prince Albert II, the 62-year-old son of late actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was being treated by doctors at Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, but he continued to work out of his private apartment at the palace.

Indira Varma

Status: Recovered after suspecting she had COVID-19

The Game of Thrones alum said that she’s sick: “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice," presumably referring to the coronavirus. Varma lamented that COVID-19 had caused theaters, including one where she had been working, to go dark.

Drake

Status: Tested negative

Following NBA star Kevin Durant’s revelation in March that he had the coronavirus, Drake hunkered down in his hometown of Toronto, according to Page Six. The two had been photographed hanging out together March 10 in Los Angeles. The rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, revealed in March that his test results had come back negative.

Charlotte Lawrence

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The “Joke’s on You” singer told people about her condition as part of a plea for people to stay inside their homes and stem the spread of the coronavirus. “I am going to be completely fine,” Lawrence said. “But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly. So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to fight this virus.”

Savannah Guthrie

Status: Self-quarantined as a precaution

After the Today host experienced a sore throat and a runny nose, she made the decision to stay home, and she even broadcast NBC’s popular morning show from there on March 18. Guthrie said she was following the advice of the doctors at the network, as well as her bosses. However, she assured viewers that she felt “good” and was acting “in an abundance of caution.”

Sarah Hyland

Staus: Self-quarantined as a precaution

If you want to find the Modern Family actress during the epidemic, then look for her at home. As she said on the March 18 episode of the Brad Behavior podcast, she’s only leaving for doctor’s appointments, when she wears a mask and gloves. “I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” she said, per People. Hyland noted that the virus is “really dangerous” for immunocompromised people like herself.

Diplo

Status: Self-quarantined as a precaution

The musician, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, said he was staying away from his two young sons — although he missed them terribly — because he had been in contact with hundreds of people in recent days. “I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus,” Diplo said.

Andrew Watt

Status: Recovered after testing positive

On March 17, Watt explained to fans that he’d woken up 11 days earlier feeling like he’d been “hit by a bus,” and that he couldn’t move out of bed for days. He said a doctor who came to his house told him he couldn’t have the coronavirus because he had tested positive for the flu. However, a second doctor who came to his home administered a test and confirmed that he did, in fact, have COVID-19. While Watt said his own condition was improving, he urged others to take the threat seriously. “This is not a joke,” he said. “Stay safe, stay sanitized.”

Arielle Charnas

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The influencer reported March 17 that she had been very ill for several days, but she said she planned to continue focusing her social media channels on the things that made her happy. “Each day the symptoms evolve into something else and while I can’t imagine how I’d ever catch coronavirus (from what I know I haven’t been in contact with anyone who has it) I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono,” Charnas said.

Rachel Matthews

Status: Recovered after testing positive

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews, who provided the voice of Honeymaren in Frozen 2, revealed March 16 on Instagram Stories. She said she was feeling better but would remain in quarantine until she was told to do otherwise. Matthews also shared her symptoms, which she said she hoped some found helpful.

Influencer Rachel Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Instagram)

Destin Daniel Cretton

Status: Tested negative

The director of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Marvel’s Shang-Chi has a newborn baby boy, and he was thinking of him when he went into self-quarantine on March 12. Marvel and Disney subsequently shut down production on the movie entirely. On March 16, Cretton said he’d taken a test for the coronavirus after learning that he had been in “close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed,” but he’d tested negative. “But I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead. Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together,” Cretton said.

David Higgs

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The L.A.-based photographer said doctors gave him the test after they found he didn’t have the flu. “I don’t know where I got it. I don’t know how I got it,” Higgs told his followers on March 15. “If you are feeling sick, straight away just quarantine yourself.”

Kris Jenner

Status: Tested negative

Jenner took a test for the coronavirus after she attended a birthday party for Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, who’s since been hospitalized with the illness. “Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test,” a source told ET. “Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus.”

Kristofer Hivju

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The Norway production of Netflix's The Witcher shut down following the news that one of its stars was infected. Hivju, best known as Game of Thrones fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane, said March 16 that he and his family were “self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.” He described his symptoms as “mild,” like a cold. He announced April 13 that he had recovered.

Al Roker

Status: Self-quarantined as a precaution

After a staffer at Today tested positive for the virus, the longtime host sat out the show March 16 “out of an abundance of caution,” Savannah Guthrie told viewers.

Roker posted an update March 16 telling fans he was self-isolating for 15 days.

Craig Melvin

Status: Self-quarantined as a precaution

Just like Al Roker, the Today host skipped the March 16 show after an unidentified colleague was said to have the virus. Melvin assured fans that he was “feeling great.”

Seth Doane

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The CBS News foreign correspondent’s March 16 report on CBS This Morning was an update on his own health: Doane had tested positive for COVID-19, which he’d taken after noticing he had “a little bit of a cough.” He said that, so far, he’d had colds that felt worse. He said the psychological part had been the worst of it. He remained in lockdown at his residence in Rome, staying isolated even from his husband.

“This is not what I want to be discussing on TV. This is not what I want to be known for,” Doane told viewers. “I am trying to be public and open because I think it is vital that we stop the spread of this thing.”

On April 20, after 41 days in quarantine, he told viewers that he’d finally tested negative in two tests, taken 24 hours apart — which is what Italy requires in order for people to be released from quarantine. He called it “a relief.”

Idris Elba

Status: Recovered after testing positive

When the Luther star revealed March 16 that he tested positive, he said that he’d not experienced any symptoms. “No panic,” he advised. On March 21, it was revealed that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, had also tested positive.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Heidi Klum

Status: Self-quarantined as a precaution

The America’s Got Talent star said she and her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, were both feeling ill and were staying away from others, including each other, while awaiting the results of the COVID-19 tests they had “finally” been able to secure in a post dated March 15. Kaulitz had since tested negative.

Klum revealed March 24, as she marked her 14th day at home, that she also had tested negative.

Olga Kurylenko

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The “Bond girl” in 2008’s Quantum of Solace urged others to take the threat of the illness seriously, as she said March 15 that she had tested positive.

Matthew Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick

Status: Recovered after testing positive

While Matthew Broderick was healthy, his sister, the rector of an Episcopal church in Beverly Hills, Calif., was diagnosed with the virus. However, the Election star told Deadline on March 14 that Janet’s condition had improved.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” he said. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

Janet ended up spending six days in the hospital, before returning home to quarantine. She later told New York magazine that she received preferential treatment because of her celebrity connection. “I think there is no question and it breaks my heart,” she said. “My God, I hope this causes us to take some kind of look at how we are handling medicine in this country.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The beloved actor and his actress wife announced March 12 that they had tested positive for the virus following an outbreak on the Australian set of director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. At the time, Hanks said they were staying in isolation. People reported on March 16 that the two had left a Queensland hospital but continued staying separated from others at a rented home nearby.

A little over weeks after his diagnosis, Hanks confirmed he and his wife returned home to Los Angeles. He vowed to follow social distancing rules including shelter in place. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” he wrote on social media. “Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes.”

Baz Luhrmann

Status: Self-quarantined as a precaution

The director and his family, including a wife and two teenage children, have stayed at a home in Australia rented by the studio behind the film he was working on when one of his lead actors, Tom Hanks, fell ill.

This story was originally published on March 16, 2020 at 5:04 p.m. ET.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

