Tom Hanks describes working with son Truman as ‘special’ days after he addresses nepotism criticism

Tom Hanks has recalled working with his son Truman on his latest film as “special”, after weighing in on the nepotism debate sweeping Hollywood.

The actor, 66, stars in the newly-released film A Man Called Otto, adapted from the novel A Man Called Ove, with son Truman, 27, who portrays a younger version of his character.

Hanks spoke about his experience working with his son at a screening for the project.

"Without a doubt, it’s special because, you know, I changed his diapers," he told People.

"But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there."

Hanks continued to praise son Truman, saying: "I know what that takes, and he does too. It’s a little different when it’s the whole shebang.

“He was cast for a very specific reason. We resemble each other, he’s not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he’s gotta do it."

Tom Hanks recently spoke on nepo criticism as his children have followed him into acting (Getty Images)

Hanks shares Truman with his wife Rita Wilson, along with their son Chet Hanks, 32. The acting legend also has children Colin, 45, and Elizabeth Hanks, 40, from his previous relationship with his late ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

Hanks’ comments come after he recently weighed in on the nepotism debate currently being cast over the film industry.

The Forest Gump star described entertainment as a “family business”, and said that, ultimately, it “doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work.”

Hanks told Reuters: "It’s what all of our kids grew up in. We have four kids — they’re all very creative, they’re all involved in some brand of storytelling."

"And if we were a plumbing-supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.

"The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not.”

Hanks added: “Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience."

"And that’s a much bigger task than worrying about whether anybody’s going to try to scathe us or not.”