Tom Hanks Comedy ‘A Man Called Otto’ Sells to Sony in $60 Million Deal

Sony has acquired the worldwide rights to “A Man Called Otto,” a comedy starring Tom Hanks that’s an English-language remake based on the Swedish book and film “A Man Called Ove,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

A source also says the film sold in the range of a $60 million deal, which would rank it among the highest deals ever out of the European Film Market.

Marc Forster is attached to direct the film, and David Magee is writing the script based on Fredrik Backman’s book. Ove has been renamed Otto for the Americanized film version of the story.

“What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Mcgee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Elizabeth Gabler, myself and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery.”

Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will star alongside Hanks.

Fredrik Wikström Nicastroof SF Studios is producing the film with Rita Wilson, and Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Marc Forster and Renée Wolfe will serve as Executive Producers via their production company 2DUX2.SF Studios is also fully financing the project. Magee is also executive producing.

