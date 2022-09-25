Tom French communities ideally located in desirable Olathe location

ReeceNichols Real Estate
·4 min read

After four decades as a home builder and developer, Tom French has established a reputation for

designing and constructing quality homes. French has several communities in progress, with multiple homes available in various stages, providing prospective buyers with a wealth of options to suit their needs, desires, and lifestyles.

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School, and the new St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, and daycare centers are just down the road.

“Nearby parks, trails, and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with ReeceNichols Real Estate. “These are special communities, in a desirable location.”

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up or consider one of several twin villas under construction, with prices starting in the low $500,000s.

Phase Two is well underway, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Ensley II, with two bedrooms on the main level, and the Alderwood II.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios. One is available for immediate occupancy for those wanting or needing to move soon.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy-efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting, and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Covington Creek

Developed by French, Phase Two of this single-family home community is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders Symphony Homes and Tom French Construction.

Symphony Homes’ Landon II plan at over 3,100 square feet and offering four bedrooms, is a spacious one and a half story plan that accentuates main level living. The open kitchen, dining, and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den, and laundry room are all on the main level. The large lower level can be finished for additional living space. Featuring gorgeous wood floors and white cabinets, the airy space is crisp and fresh. Trimmed wall treatments, box beams, and a beautiful rustic fireplace create a farmhouse style today’s buyer will love.

Construction is underway on four Alexander II homes. The reverse story and a half plan, also by Symphony Homes, offers an open floor plan with traditional yet modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flows into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space.

Tom French Construction has started construction on a new two-story plan, the Bentley, with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a modern farmhouse exterior.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 for further information on these and other Tom French communities. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos, of models and available homes are offered online. For more information, visit TomFrenchHomes.com.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the low $500s. Tour the model, built by Tom French Construction, at 11440 S. Waterford Drive.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $600s.

Open Hours: Covington Court is open Saturdays and Sundays 12 PM-4:30 PM. To tour homes in Covington Creek, Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0