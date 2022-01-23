Tom French communities Covington Creek and Covington Court situated in unique and ideal location

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School, and the St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, and daycare centers are just down the road.

“Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “These are special communities, in a desirable location.”

Covington Creek - Tour the model at 11430 S Sunnybrook Blvd.

Developed by French, this neighborhood combines two of the area’s best builders, a top-rated school district, and beautiful views to create an inviting and popular community. The single-family home community offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district. Phase two is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace.

Several homes are under construction, or will soon start, by featured builders Symphony Homes and Tom French Construction. These include a reverse story and a half home with walkout lower level, a traditional story and a half home and a new two-story plan.

Symphony Homes’ Landon II plan at over 3,100 square feet and offering four bedrooms, is a spacious one and a half story plan that accentuates main level living. The open kitchen, dining and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den and laundry room are all on the main level. The large lower level can be finished for additional living space. Featuring light wood floors and white cabinets, the airy space is crisp and fresh. Shiplap, box beams and a beautiful rustic fireplace create a farmhouse style today’s buyer will love.

The Alexander reverse story and a half plan, also by Symphony Homes, offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower-level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space. Tom French Construction will soon start construction on a new two-story plan, the Bentley. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a modern farmhouse exterior. Additional information will be available soon.

Covington Court - Tour the model at 11440 S. Waterford Drive.

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of several twin villas under construction, with prices starting in the high $400,000s.

Phase Two is well underway, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Ensley II, with two bedrooms on the main level, as well as the Alderwood II.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 for further information on these and other Tom French communities. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos, of models and available homes are offered online. For more information, visit tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $500s.

Open Hours: Open House hours are limited. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.

Website: tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net

