Tom Felton Sings That He's 'Doing Fine' as He Gives Health Update After Collapsing on Golf Course

Tom Felton Sings That He'll 'Be Doing Fine' as He Gives Health Update with His Guitar: 'On the Mend'

Tom Felton is doing better after he collapsed during a celebrity golf tournament on Thursday.

The Harry Potter alum, 34, serenaded his 10.9 million Instagram followers Saturday with a musical update on his health. "Feeling better by the day," he captioned the video, which began with him strumming on an acoustic guitar.

"Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes, as of recent," he said. "Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really, but on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me. So, thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially."

"And in case you were worried," he continued, breaking into song, "Don't you worry, girl, Tom will be doing fine / So, don't you worry, Tom will be doing fine."

He concluded the video by blowing a kiss to the camera and reassuring his fans that he's "on the road to recovery," before getting back to watching the Ryder Cup, for which he was still wearing a wristband and lanyard.

Felton was rushed off the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wis., on Thursday, after he collapsed at the 18th hole. He was playing with former NHL star Teemu Selänne, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eruzione and retired speed skater Dan Jansen at the time.

The nature of his medical emergency was unclear, and a rep for Felton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Forgotten Battle actor previously celebrated his 34th birthday the day before his health scare, posting a black-and-white selfie to mark the occasion.

"33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here," Felton wrote. "Yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx"

Felton previously told PEOPLE that he still keeps in touch with his Harry Potter costars, ahead of the first film's 20th anniversary this November, revealing that he plays golf with James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), who "beat" him "quite often."

"It's sort of a very unjointed family, really, where we all kind of feel like we're part of something that we don't actually get a chance to speak to about much," he says. "But when we do, within a minute, Rupert's already talking about his latest car that he wants to get or whatever it may be. It's always fun to catch up."