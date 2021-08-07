Tom Daley wins fourth Olympics diving medal with bronze in 10m platform

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Daley produced a superb performance to win his fourth Olympics medal, taking bronze in the men’s 10m platform final.

Daley had called his performance in the semi-final ‘a dog’s dinner’ but he excelled when it mattered most to match his result in London nine years ago.

He led at halfway but was overhauled by Chinese duo Cao Yuan and Yang Jian to win a bronze to go with his gold from the synchro event.

His fourth dive, an armstand back three somersaults, proved costly, his only effort to score under 90 points in his final score of 548.25.

This result hands Daley his third Olympic bronze and second in this specific discipline - in which he won his first gong at the Games at London 2012.

Yuan’s flawless performance saw him become the first man to win gold in three Olympic events, going with his 10m synchro title in London and the 3m springboard in Rio.

Tokyo was the fourth Games for Daley, 27, and it remains to be seen if he will be in Paris in 2024.

Read More

Tokyo Olympics: Day 15 updates as Daley wins bronze - LIVE!

Daley recovers from slow start to qualify in men’s 10m platform diving

Tom Daley reveals Team GB cardigan after week knitting in Tokyo