Tom Daley announces retirement after taking Olympic medal tally to five in Paris

Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, has called time on his career after securing his fifth Olympic medal in Paris this summer.

He revealed to British Vogue it was “the right time to call it a day” before he returned to the UK on Monday.

Tom Daley arrived back in the UK on Monday afternoon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

And Daley told the PA news agency at St Pancras: “I’m incredibly proud for doing another cycle at an Olympic Games and for me it felt like a massive bonus because I took two years out of the sport after Tokyo and I didn’t know if I would get back into the team or qualify for a spot with Team GB.

“To come away with a medal in front of my family, it meant a lot to me.”

Daley competed at five Games, making his bow at Beijing 2008 and winning one gold, a silver and three bronzes during his Olympic career.

His gold came in the 10m synchronised event alongside Matty Lee in Tokyo and he was back to defend his title this summer after being convinced by his son Robbie to return to the sport.

Tom Daley (left) and Matty Lee won gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

Daley and 24-year-old partner Noah Williams claimed silver in the competition a fortnight ago, one of a record five medals won by Team GB divers in Paris.

“I’m doing synchronised diving with someone who’s been alive as long as I’ve done diving which shows how long I’ve been in the sport and the strength in depth of British diving,” Daley added.

“And that comes from the funding from London 2012 and we’re seeing that pay dividends so it’s super exciting to see the future.

“I’m passionate for the love I have for diving and I’m grateful that I can do something that I love and for anyone, whether that’s diving, knitting, running, swimming, whatever it may be, if you can find something you love then stick at it.”

Tom Daley knitting as he watches Olympic diving action (Mike Egerton/PA)

Daley was again spotted enjoying the Games from the stands while knitting.

And, in retirement, the Plymouth-born athlete plans to dedicate time to his family as well as his knitting business.

Daley, who was watched by husband – US screenwriter Dustin Lance Black – and their two young sons in Paris, added: “(I’ll spend) more time with my kids, knitting, expand my Made With Love business to get more people into knitting so watch this space.”