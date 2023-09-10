Tom Curry: Date set for disciplinary hearing over Rugby World Cup red card

Tom Curry will discover his Rugby World Cup fate in a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night following his red card against Argentina.

The Sale flanker was sent off in the third minute for a collision of heads with Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia.

Curry was awarded a yellow card on the field, with the infringement upgraded to a red card after a television official review.

England had to play the bulk of the match with 14 men but delivered a controlled performance to prevail 27-10.

Curry was playing his first match since May in Saturday’s Pool D World Cup opener, having picked up an ankle problem in training in early August.

The bullish flanker is one of England’s most important players, and boss Steve Borthwick will hope not to lose the 25-year-old for an extended period.

“England’s Tom Curry will appear before an independent judicial committee in Paris having received a red card, following a review by the Foul Play Review Officer, in England’s Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D match against Argentina in Marseille for a dangerous tackle,” confirmed World Rugby in a statement.

“At the player’s request, the hearing will take place on Tuesday evening, 12 September.”

Curry’s dismissal was England’s fourth red card in six matches.

Freddie Steward was sent off against Ireland in Dublin in the Six Nations, though that was later rescinded.

Owen Farrell was sent off for a high tackle in the 19-17 World Cup warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham, and has missed England’s first two World Cup matches as a result.

Billy Vunipola was then sent off in England’s 29-10 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on August 19, and had to sit out the Argentina World Cup clash.

Australia’s Adam Casselden, John Langford and Jamie Corsi will decide Curry’s fate.

Casselden chaired the panel that initially overturned Farrell’s red card against Wales, clearing the England captain to return to action immediately.

World Rugby appealed that decision and won their case however, arguing that there was no mitigation in Farrell’s head-high shot on Taine Basham as he did not attempt to wrap with his arms.

World Rugby installing Casselden to chair this panel now indicates their continued faith in one of the game’s most experienced and respected judiciary officials.