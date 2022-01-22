Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Postponed To 2023 and 2024

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 films have both been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Mission: Impossible 7 has been postponed from its September 30, 2022 premiere date to July 14, 2023 while Mission: Impossible 8 will now premiere on June 28, 2024 instead of July 7, 2023. This marks the fourth time Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed; it was moved from July 2020 to December, then to November 19, 2021, May 27, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” Paramount and Skydance shared in a statement.

Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Cruise and is under Paramount and Skydance, will still premiere on May 27, however.

