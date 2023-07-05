Tom Cruise wants to keep making Mission: Impossible movies until he's 80

Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is out this month, bringing Tom Cruise and the gang back for a seventh mix of espionage, action and crazy stunts that make you wonder how the lead actor is still alive.

The series has been going strong since 1996, with the second part of Dead Reckoning set for release next year. While a multi-parter seems it would be the perfect send-off to a series pushing 30 years, Cruise has no plans to stop any time soon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At the film's Australian premiere, the Ethan Hunt actor told the Sydney Morning Herald that he wants to match what Harrison Ford is doing: making Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just before he turned 80.

Paramount Pictures

Related: Mission: Impossible 7 review — is it one of the series' best?

Cruise, who turned 61 just a few days ago, said: "Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age."

A new Mission: Impossible film comes out every four or five years on average (the longest gap being six years, and the shortest – not including next year's Part Two – is three years), so if Cruise does stop at 80, there could be about 13 or 14 Mission: Impossible films in total.

Seeing as how the franchise ramps up the stunts Cruise does with every instalment, we wouldn't be surprised if they send the actor into actual outer space on the side of a rocket at some point. If anyone can do it, it's him.

Paramount

Related: Simon Pegg thinks fans should "move on" from Shaun of the Dead sequel hopes

The actor also told the publication where he stands on the fan-made rivalry between this summer's other two big films.

"I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer," he said. "I'll see them on opening weekend. Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is released in UK cinemas on July 11 and in US cinemas on July 12.

You Might Also Like