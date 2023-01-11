Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Oscar season comes at you fast.

Less than 12 hours after the Golden Globes ended with "The Fabelmans" claiming best drama, the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced nominees for this year's prizes. "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the field with five nods each, while Cate Blanchett ("Tár") and Austin Butler ("Elvis) continued their stellar awards runs.

This year's SAG ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel Feb. 26 (8 p.m. EST/5 PST), before the show moves to the streaming service next year.

Voted on by roughly 2,500 randomly selected guild members, SAG nominations indicate major support from the biggest branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – actors – and frequently offer a clearer picture of the Oscar race than other high-profile shows such as the Globes.

Here are the major snubs from Wednesday's nominations:

SAG Awards 2023 snubs:

Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns in the anticipated sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

Tom Cruise

The nostalgic box-office phenomenon has emerged as a genuine awards contender, with many Oscar pundits predicting “Top Gun” could win best picture. But the sequel could be in the danger zone after missing SAG nominations for best actor (Cruise) and best ensemble cast – the latter being a bellwether of future Oscar glory for recent best picture winners “CODA” and “Parasite.”

Olivia Colman

Colman is an eight-time SAG nominee and two-time winner for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown.” But the awards magnet was left out of the 2023 SAG nominations for her volcanic turn in the poorly reviewed “Empire of Light,” playing a theater manager struggling with mental illness.

Michelle Williams

Williams has been considered all but locked for her fifth Oscar nomination ever since Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” premiered at Toronto Film Festival last fall. But the actress hit a road bump when she was ignored by SAG, after earning Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for playing a version of Spielberg’s mom. She was still nominated as part of the “Fabelmans” cast for the best ensemble trophy, while her onscreen husband, Paul Dano, nabbed a supporting actor nod.

Tom Hanks

The two-time SAG winner is pulling double duty this awards season, with his supporting work in biopic “Elvis” and lead role in crowd-pleaser “A Man Called Otto.” But America’s dad was shunned in both categories, although his “Elvis” co-star Austin Butler still earned an expected nod for best actor.

'She Said'

The gripping journalism drama, about breaking the Harvey Weinstein story in 2017, hasn't made much of a dent this season with the exception of Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for a supporting actress Golden Globe. But Mulligan was skipped over by SAG, as was her co-star Zoe Kazan.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Marvel's first "Black Panther" won SAG's highest honor – best cast – back in 2019. But the emotional sequel was passed over in the category this year, although it still earned two nods for best stunt ensemble and best supporting actress (Angela Bassett).

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel has a murderers' row of talent, led by Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn. But like its 2019 predecessor, the Netflix mystery comedy was jilted by SAG voters.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence dipped her toe back into awards season with understated PTSD drama “Causeway” on Apple TV+. But the actress looks increasingly unlikely to earn her fifth Oscar nomination for the film, after being snubbed by the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards.

