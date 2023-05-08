Tom Cruise takes to the sky to deliver 'wingman' coronation message to the King

Tom Cruise delivered a special airborne message for the King's coronation concert - with stars such as Pierce Brosnan also highlighting the monarch's "action man" side.

The Top Gun actor filmed a pre-recorded tribute from the cockpit of his plane, telling the King: "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

Cruise ends the cinematic skit by saluting and rolling the aircraft away steeply.

The actor is an experienced aviator and was referring to the King's own experience in the Royal Navy and RAF, where he learned to fly both planes and helicopters.

Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan also appeared in the segment that included Cruise.

Brosnan said the King had developed a "host of action man skills" over the years, as old footage was played of him skiing, windsurfing and flying.

Adventurer Bear Grylls also reminded viewers the King "even took on the Royal Marines commando training - one of the hardest programmes in the world".

The monarch served in the forces between 1971 and 1976 and is now the commander-in-chief of the UK military - with personnel giving him a rousing three cheers in the palace gardens on Saturday.

As for Cruise, it's not the first time he's turned out for the Royal Family.

Last May he presented a segment at the Queen's platinum jubilee show in Windsor and has met the royals many times during his career.

Sunday's coronation concert at Buckingham Palace saw the King and Queen join a crowd of 20,000 to watch stars such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That.