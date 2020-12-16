Tom Cruise reprimands Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid safety protocols: ‘If I see you do it again, you’re f--king gone’
Tom Cruise lost his temper on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.
Reported by The Sun and confirmed by Variety, Cruise was apparently frustrated with the film’s crew after he saw them breaking Covid-19 safety protocols (they were reportedly standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen). He told the crew, "If I see you do it again, you're f--king gone."
In an audio recording obtained by The Sun, Cruise can be heard lecturing the crew.
"We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," he said. "Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f--king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf--kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"
Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filming in the UK, and its star has been vocal about enforcing the set's strict Covid guidelines.
"You can tell it to the people who are losing their f--king homes because our industry is shut down," he continued in the recording. "It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f--king industry!
"So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f--king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f--king gone.”
The latest installment of the famed action franchise was delayed back in October when 12 people on location in Italy tested positive for Covid-19. Production started back up two weeks ago. Clearly, however, the film’s star is nervous about having to shut down again.
"Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise continued. "That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here."
Mission: Impossible 7 is set to be released in November 2021.
