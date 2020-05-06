Tom Cruise preparing to shoot a movie in space

Tom Cruise has a reputation for action-packed movies, even doing his own stunts.

But he could soon be taking things to the next level - teaming up with NASA to film a movie in space.

Cruise, 57, is set to board the International Space Station to film the first narrative feature outside Earth.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news earlier this week, tweeting that the administration was "excited" about the prospect.

He added: "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

In a report by US outlet Deadline, it was revealed that Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX were in the early stages of collaborating with NASA on the action adventure film.

The plot has not been disclosed but it is understood it will not be another Mission: Impossible film.

Meanwhile, Cruise's next film is Top Gun: Maverick, which was delayed from its original June release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now launch in December.