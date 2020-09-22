Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 27-Year-Old Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie Debuting Blue Hair

Bella Cruise is rocking an edgy new look!

On Sunday, the 27-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman posted a rare Instagram selfie to show off her shag haircut, trendy short bangs and blue highlights. The ultra-private artist also gave us major fashion inspiration in the new post, teaming a leopard-print button up with a leather jacket, round sunglasses and a septum ring for the ultimate fall look.

Bella posted the selfie without a caption, but tagged small jewelry brands NOTTE and July Child. Her followers complimented her bold style in the comment section, with one person writing, "Hair colour is 🔥🔥🔥!"

"Love it 😍😍😍😍 also, you skin looks soooo freaking good!" another social media user added. "an icon 🖤" a third person wrote.

Last month, the artist posted a snap of herself in front of a mirror wearing a black newsboy cap with a glitter Instagram filter.

"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter," Bella captioned the post.

Cruise and Kidman are parents to Bella and her younger brother Connor, 25. The two divorced in 2001.

Bella has lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Max Parker. She launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Cruise and Kidman have respected their children’s privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 the actor “loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story.”

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine.

“I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”