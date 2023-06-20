Tom Cruise Names The One Actor He'd Still 'Love' To Make A Film With

Tom Cruise has shared the screen with many other famous names during his illustrious film career, but there’s one actor who he’s still desperate to work with.

The Mission Impossible star has revealed he would “love” to make a movie with Scarlett Johansson, who he has described as “enormously talented”.

Tom made the comments during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the seventh Mission Impossible film, which is set for release next month.

“I’d love to make a movie with her!” he said.

“I’ve been wanting to make movie with her. She is enormously talented. So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously.“

Tom also told The Hollywood Reporter that a shared project is “absolutely” going to happen.

“She’s amazing,” he said. “There’s a great actress and a movie star.

“Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

Tom made the comments shortly after Scarlett said she is also keen to share the screen with him, telling THR: “I’d love to work with Tom Cruise.”

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One is released in cinemas on 12 July.

