Tom Cruise And James Corden Star In 'Bottom Gun' With Tea And Biscuits

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
Tom Cruise and James Corden reunited for another goofy air adventure ― and brought along some other “Top Gun: Maverick” cast members. (Watch the video below.)

On Thursday’s “Late Late Show,” Cruise’s Maverick and Corden’s Honey Butter are on a mission. But other matters get in the way.

It seems the other pilots, played by “Maverick” stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Glenn Powell, hate Corden’s soft call sign and aren’t down for tea and biscuits while the enemy fires at them. But Honey Butter won’t be deterred in the new sequel, “Bottom Gun.”

Last month, Corden and Cruise teamed up for a segment in which the cinema hero took the host for a ride in vintage and modern aircraft.

But after the lower-budget animated outing, Cruise still tells Corden, “You can be my wingman anytime, Honey Butter.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is believed to have a shot at earning $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

