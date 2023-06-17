Are Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and Sylvester Stallone the last action heroes?

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the forthcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One - Paramount

Of the things The Dark Knight got right back in 2008, the most astute might be its very last line. After defeating the Joker, Batman has gone to ground, and Gary Oldman’s Lieutenant Gordon is paying tribute. “He’s the hero Gotham deserves,” he growls, “but not the one it needs right now.”

The philosopher Joseph de Maistre once wrote: “every nation gets the government it deserves”. With cinema and action heroes, something similar applies. In the self-interested 1980s, one-man armies like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reigned supreme; in the 1990s, heroism became a commodity sold by beautiful men with names like Keanu and Brad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The following decade – roughly the era of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy – serious actors like Christian Bale and Matt Damon furrowed their brows and grappled with geopolitics, while a decade later – as unease grew around solo beefcakes solving problems with firearms and fists – it was the comic-book superheroes that rose up to meet the moment.

But that’s all history. With the odd exception – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken £16.2 million in the UK alone over two weekends – it feels as though superhero fatigue is setting in. So for our blockbuster heroics this summer, who are we turning to? The answer is frankly terrifying: Harrison Ford is back in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Tom Cruise stars in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Stallone is coming up in The Expendables 4 – and, newly available to stream after a lucrative run in cinemas this spring, Keanu Reeves returns in John Wick: Chapter 4. It’s 2023, but we’ve slipped back to the 1980s and 1990s.

To understand what’s gone awry, you have to trace the action hero back to his beginning. The Last Action Heroes, a new book by Nick de Semlyen which celebrates the type’s pumped-up 1980s vintage, sketches in the context. The United States’s defeat in Vietnam and domestic political upheaval had left the country “crying out for a hero” – one who could set everything right with a wink, a quip and a sidearm the size of a leaf blower.

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1985 - Alamy

But that wasn’t – at least at first – the sort of hero filmmakers were interested in providing. The original iteration of Rambo was in step with the uncertain national mood: in 1982’s First Blood, Stallone played him as a Vietnam veteran who lopes into a small US town, only to find himself shunned by the country whose values he thought he had been defending overseas.

First Blood ends in a bitter standoff between Rambo and the National Guard. As the completeness of the betrayal dawns, our hero surrenders. “Back there I could fly a gunship, I could drive a tank, I was in charge of million-dollar equipment,” he sobs. “Here I can’t even hold a job parking cars.”

Within three years, however, he’d found gainful employment. In 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part II, Stallone is sent back to his southeast Asian battleground to track down American prisoners of war. What unfolds on screen is essentially Vietnam done right: ignoring his superiors’ orders, Rambo rescues the POWs and massacres his Soviet and Viet Cong foes.

This sequel, critic Vincent Canby noted, was “designed to win the war that officially ended 10 years ago in humiliating defeat.” Where First Blood had been a success, Rambo was a sensation, and took more than $300 million; even President Ronald Reagan, himself a former actor, jokingly praised Rambo’s approach to foreign policy. America was ready to watch itself win again.

Story continues

That neurosis entered cinema’s bloodstream: two years later, in Predator, Vietnam was revisited again, albeit in a South American rainforest, as Schwarzenegger and his squad of ’Nam vets took on a murderous alien by adopting Viet Cong guerrilla tactics. In 1988’s Die Hard, Bruce Willis did something similar in Los Angeles, improvising his way to victory in the bowels of a tower block captured by Alan Rickman’s crew of East German terrorists. These were Reaganite heroes, for whom the fight was personal, whether big government was on their side or (more often) not.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard, 1988 - Getty

In that respect, Steven Spielberg’s original Indiana Jones trilogy, released between 1981 and 1989, was an oddity, since it shunned contemporary resonance. Yet by whisking audiences back to the time of swashbuckling serials, when getting on the right side of history was no more complex than having Ford mutter “Nazis – I hate these guys,” it offered escape into a world of moral black and white.

A few years into the 1990s, once Reagan had faded from view, the stars who had chiselled their bodies into flesh-and-blood special effects began to feel threatened by technology. “It was that first Batman movie,” De Semlyen quotes Stallone as saying, referring to Tim Burton’s gothic Batman. “The action movies changed radically when it became possible to Velcro your muscles on. The special effects became more important than the single person. That was the beginning of the end.”

But in 1989, Burton’s Batman was still an outlier, a good decade ahead of the superhero era. The bigger impact on the action genre, back then, was the arrival of the pop auteurs who’d honed their craft in the 1980s advertising boom: British brothers Ridley and Tony Scott, and Tony’s fellow master of destruction at Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Michael Bay. These directors built images that were pristine and bulletproof, and needed a new generation of stars to sell them: pretty boys with lean muscles rather than body-built bulk. Enter Cruise in Tony Scott’s Top Gun and Days of Thunder, Reeves in Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break, and perhaps most importantly, in Bay’s 1995 debut Bad Boys, Will Smith – Hollywood’s first black global movie star.

For their 1980s forebears, self-parody seemed like the only option left – sometimes intentional (see: Schwarzenegger’s Kindergarten Cop and Last Action Hero), sometimes not. When Schwarzenegger read the script for a dismal action comedy called Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, he put it around town that he was desperate to play the lead, in the hope that Stallone, his longtime rival, might try to snaffle the role for himself. Stallone, God bless him, took the bait and chased down the part: the film bombed.

When Last Action Hero also tanked the next year, Schwarzenegger partly blamed its failure on the new Clinton presidency – but it didn’t help that it opened only one week after Jurassic Park, the definitive 1990s blockbuster, and a film without a six-pack in sight.

Why so serious? Christian Bale in Batman Begins, 2005 - Alamy

Action in the 1990s began with Terminator 2 and ended in The Matrix: it was man versus the machine. Of course, real-world events would soon prove that civilisation’s enemies still lurked within. After the September 11 attacks, action movies got serious, and three key trilogies gave us heroes grappling with incendiary topics like surveillance and terrorism. The initial run of Bourne films with Damon; the Dark Knight trilogy with Bale; the most recent suite of Planet of the Apes films, with Andy Serkis: as in the 1980s, action addressed real-world anxieties, but this time without the brawny glint of reassurance.

Something else was stirring, though: and the results were the initial Spider-Man and X-Men trilogies, both of which capitalised on a cosmic leap forward in visual effects. They set out the blueprint for a new sort of film: one that fused action and sci-fi or fantasy with comedy, and which sold so many tickets that in the following decade, studios all but gave up on those genres in their purebred forms.

The action thriller had been elbowed aside by the superhero movie – and thanks to a combination of digital wizardry and industrial quantities of poached chicken, its stars grew as huge as their iron-pumping 1980s forefathers. What’s more, this new genre’s voraciousness meant it swallowed up an entire generation of actors. Even sitcom graduates such as Chris Pratt and Kumail Nanjiani were getting ripped thanks to a savvy blend of fitness plans and airbrushing.

Paramount

But this superficial vision of diversity has proven a creative dead end: when everyone in Hollywood’s an action hero, nobody is. Which is why this summer, almost half a century after the action genre’s inception, we’re turning back to a pre-digital generation of action heroes. To watch Cruise do his thing again – physically present, principled in craft and blessedly unlikely ever to use the word “multiverse” – is, at least for certain men my age, to feel the quasi-Blairite thrill of a beloved and still lustrously coiffed elder statesman retaking the stage.

There are problems, though: firstly, retirement for some of these grown-ups is now long overdue. Ford is 80, and has said repeatedly that this Indiana Jones adventure will be his last. Cruise, 60, is tying up the Mission: Impossible series next year, and God help the idiot who tries to reboot it. Stallone, 76, has described the latest Expendables film as a passing of the torch to his co-star Jason Statham. At 55, Statham – who belongs to a set of action stars who have largely held out against super-heroism, and that also includes Gerard Butler, 53, Vin Diesel, 55, and Dwayne Johnson, 51 – could hardly be described as the face of a new generation.

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 2023 - Lucasfilm

There’s a disbelief, too, in the world-saving powers of the alpha male. Unlike in the ’Nam-fixated 1980s and new-world-order-mulling Noughties, today’s topical villains are nebulous dread machines like climate change and pandemics: no rocket launcher or muscular body is likely to convincingly solve either of those. (Though it should be said Butler had a go in 2017’s Geostorm, averting climate catastrophe by bombing the weather.)

The industry’s political priorities have also shifted hugely since Weinstein – at least as far as what they’ll put in the shop window is concerned. Macho lone wolves getting their way via force now counts as toxic masculinity: if a sensitivity reader had ever been asked to look over the screenplay of, say, 1985’s Commando, the recovery process would have required an entire stable of emotional support dogs.

As the end finally approaches for Hollywood’s original action heroes, the succession plan is nowhere to be seen. The mission to replace them is looking increasingly, well, impossible.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out on June 28; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One follows on July 11

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.