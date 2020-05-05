Tom Cruise teaming with Elon Musk, NASA to shoot action movie in space

Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX are reportedly making a movie in space. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you've spent any of your time quarantined contemplating how you can take your career to the next level, you are not alone.

Tom Cruise, the ageless movie star who's attempted increasingly treacherous stunts over the past few Mission: Impossible sequels, is reportedly planning to shoot his next action thriller in outer space, and with the help of futurist billionaire tech titan Elon Musk and NASA.

That's according to a Monday report from Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr.

"I’m hearing that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative feature film — an action adventure — to be shot in outer space," Fleming Jr. writes, referencing the private space travel program the Tesla founder launched in 2002. "It’s not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio is in the mix at this stage but look for more news as I get it. But this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff."

Late last month it was announced that Cruise's next two outings as IMF super agent Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, were being delayed by Paramount due to coronavirus shut-downs, with new release years of November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022. The plan was for both installments to be shot back to back, and filming on Part 7 was only a few days underway in Italy when it was shut down on Feb. 24. (Another Cruise sequel, the long-awaited ‘80s follow-up Top Gun: Maverick, was also recently delayed, from June 24 to Dec. 23.)

That's to say Cruise, 57, still has a lot of missions on Earth to pull off before he can focus his attention toward the stars.

According to a Deadline report, Elon Musk's SpaceX is sending Tom Cruise into space to film an action movie. (Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It's unclear how well or how long Cruise and Musk have known one another. But Cruise did make his appreciation for Musk's work known in 2013 when he tweeted an image of Musk's project that mirrored some of the tech used in his futuristic 2002 thriller Minority Report.

Musk, meanwhile, has been in the news recently for proclaiming on Twitter that he's "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house." Musk listed two of his California homes for sale on Sunday.

Among Cruise's recent wave of death-defying stunts in the M:I movies: He scaled the world's tallest building in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), hung from the side of a plane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and performed an actual HALO jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018).

"The older Tom Cruise gets, the more fun it is to watch him risk death in elaborate and age-and gravity-defying ways," the New York Times wrote in 2018.

Attempting a new round of stunts in zero gravity, then, seems like the next logical progression.

