Tom Cruise Dubs King Charles His 'Wingman' During Coronation Cameo

Tom Cruise set his sights on a new wingman during King Charles III’scoronation concert on Sunday.

The “Top Gun” actor offered the monarch some high praise while jetting by in a quick, pretaped cameo during the celebration.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan started the video segment, describing Charles’ body of “action man skills.”

“At 22 years old, His Majesty got his wings as a fully trained RAF pilot,” Brosnan said.

Adventurer Bear Grylls added, “He’s also a naval aviator and a trained commando helicopter pilot in the Fleet Air Arm.”

Then, Cruise soared by in a fighter jet, telling the king, “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”

Cruise has been a part-time resident of the U.K. since he started shooting the “Mission Impossible” films.

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise walk the red carpet at the London premiere of "Top Gun Maverick" on May 19, 2022.

Last year, Cruise invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to the London premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” where he broke royal protocol by walking the Princess of Wales down the red carpet by the hand.

Cruise later told reporters about his kinship with William, saying, “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

20,000 guests made their way to the grounds of Windsor Castle for Sunday’s concert, which featured performances by Lionel Richie,Bette Midler,Andrea Bocelli,Katy Perry,Nicole Scherzinger, Take That, Steve Winwood and more.

