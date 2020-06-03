Tom Cruise building 'COVID-free village' on 'Mission: Impossible 7' set

Tom Cruise (Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mission: Impossible 7 is planning to re-start filming in September, and Tom Cruise is making sure that everyone on-set is safe.

According to The Sun, the actor, who is also a producer on the movie, is building a 'village' of VIP Winnebago trailers for cast and crew of the movie at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire.

The site is being used as a short-term filming location for the movie, with the trailers being used as bubbles to keep people apart and safe.

A source told the paper that 'this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely'.

“It’s also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer,” the added.

“It will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team.”

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Credit: Paramount)

Director Christopher McQuarrie’s movie was on location in Venice in February when filming was abandoned as the virus took hold, northern Italy being the worst-hit region of the country.

Yesterday, the movie's first assistant director Tommy Gormley told Radio 4 that plans were in place to kick off filming again in September.

“We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this,” he said.

Star Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the M:I movies added to Variety: “That will begin with the outdoor stuff. That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place.

“People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they’re safe to do that. I don’t know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they’ll be able to be tested regularly.”

The movie is currently scheduled for release on 19 November, 2021.