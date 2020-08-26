Tom Cruise hits the BFI IMAX to see 'Tenet' which he loved

Tom Cruise masked up as he returned to a cinema for a London screening of Christopher Nolan’s spy blockbuster Tenet.

Mission: Impossible star Cruise, famous for doing his own stunts, did his bit for the ailing film industry as he proudly visited a theatre, some of which have re-opened following months of lockdown.

In a video shared to social media, Cruise drove through the streets of London, taking in some of the city’s best known landmarks – including Buckingham Palace – before arriving at London’s BFI IMAX in Waterloo.

After being recognised by fans, despite wearing a mask, he climbed out of his taxi and posed next to a Tenet poster, saying: “Back to the movies.”

Cruise posed in front the Tenet poster. (Twitter/Tom Cruise) More

The footage cut to inside the theatre, showing the moments before the film started and just after it finished.

Amid applause from the audience, Cruise – sat next to Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie – told his fellow cinema-goers: “Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody.”

As he left the building, he told a fan he “loved” Tenet. Cruise, 58, captioned the video: “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

Tom Cruise took a black cab for his trip to the pictures. (Twitter/Tom Cruise) More

Tenet, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was already set to be one of the biggest releases of the year before the coronavirus pandemic lurched Hollywood into crisis.

Now, theatre chains are hoping the critically acclaimed film will entice audiences back inside after months of lockdown. It lands in UK cinemas today. English cinemas have been able to reopen since 4 July, but only 50% have chosen to do so, so far. However, according to Screen, box office takings for last weekend were 85% of what they were in the equivalent weekend in 2019.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. More

Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible 7 before production was halted by the pandemic, is next set to appear on the big screen in July 2021 in Top Gun: Maverick.

The action sequel was originally set for release in June this year before being delayed by the pandemic.