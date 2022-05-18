Tom Cruise arrives at Cannes Film Festival ahead of special tribute

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Tom Cruise has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 30 years where a special tribute will be paid to his career.

The world-renowned festival announced it will pay the Hollywood star an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements during Wednesday’s events.

The Top Gun star, 59, will also join journalist Didier Allouch for an onstage conversation before an evening screening of the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The Hollywood A-lister’s only previous appearance at the annual French film festival was in 1992.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly star alongside Tom Cruise in the new Top Gun sequel (Doug Peters/AP)

Cruise attended a screening of Ron Howard’s Far And Away, the closing film of the 1992 festival, and awarded the prestigious Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

The Top Gun sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski is due in cinemas on May 27, 36 years after the original came out in 1986.

Cruise will reprise his role as US naval aviator Pete Mitchell, with Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris also in the cast.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is being recognised for his work in Top Gun as well as his roles in a host of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai and his action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joseph Kosinski Q&A: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & ‘Spiderhead’ Director On Opening Two Back To Back, A Gander At Finding Goose’s Son In Miles Teller And The Tom Cruise Call To The Studio He’ll Never Forget

    Given how busy an actor’s schedule can get, it’s not that rare to have multiple projects premiering over a short period of time. It’s rarer for directors. Joseph Kosinski not only has Top Gun: Maverick opening worldwide on Memorial Day weekend; his Netflix thriller Spiderhead premieres June 17. “I’d prefer some space but the circumstances have demanded […]

  • Trudeau in St. John's for Royal tour

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reconciliation will form part of the discussions Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, engage in during their visit to Canada but he did not say whether he thinks the Queen should apologize for the legacy of residential schools. Trudeau was in St. John’s in advance of the Royal couple’s visit to the province.

  • Dame Deborah James 'embracing the feeling of rain on her face' after moving to hospice care

    Dame Deborah James has said she is "embracing the feeling of the rain on her face" in a poignant Instagram story - because it might be the "last time" she feels it. It comes days after the cancer campaigner revealed she has moved to hospice care with her family after battling stage four bowel cancer since 2016.

  • Dame Deborah James embracing the rain in case it's the last time she feels it

    The 40-year-old cancer campaigner is finding the positives as she prepares for the end of her life.

  • Chris Hemsworth Runs a Trippy Penitentiary in First Trailer for Netflix Film ‘Spiderhead’ (Video)

    Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett co-star in the darkly funny psychological thriller

  • Surge in people seeking bowel cancer information after Deborah James's update

    People looking for information about bowel cancer symptoms "has never been higher" following awareness raised by campaigner Dame Deborah James, charities have told Sky News. James revealed last week she had moved to hospice-at-home care for her terminal bowel cancer, telling her followers nobody knows how long she has left. The 40-year-old has raised more than £6m for cancer charities - but revealed this week she will not live long enough to see the publication of her second book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

  • Tom Cruise Says He Wouldn’t Allow ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Debut on Streaming

    “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise’s long-awaited return to the danger zone, had to take a few detours due to COVID-19. When the pandemic hit, the sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun” was supposed to open on June 24, 2020. Those plans had to be rearranged when theaters shuttered and moviegoing struggled to return. Now, at long […]

  • Envoy says Finland prepared for any kind of attack by Russia -Die Welt

    Finland's ambassador to Germany, Anne Sipilainen, is not worried about Russia's threats over her country's move to join NATO as she sees Finland as prepared for any kind of attack from Moscow, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday. Russia has said that it sees Finland's and Sweden's bids to join NATO as a hostile move and that it would respond if the countries expanded military infrastructure on their territory.

  • Sweden formally applied to join NATO, reports say

    The move comes after Russia threatened retaliation if the northern European country joined NATO. Finland is also expected to apply to join NATO soon.

  • COVID is rising in the Americas, virus 'not going away anytime soon' -PAHO

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -COVID-19 is on the rise again in the Americas as many countries have abandoned measures like masking and social distancing and many lag in vaccination rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Cases in the Americas surged 27.2% last week from the prior one, driven primarily by a spike in infections in the United States, according to PAHO. More than half of a total 918,000 infections came from North America as U.S. cases jumped by 33% to 605,000 in the last week.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: 'The belief is strong'

    TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak

  • Palmer shoots 62, joins lead at low-scoring Byron Nelson

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season. The three-time major winner says he couldn't have been more wrong, and is frankly surprised over how little he thinks was done the first two days to make TPC Craig Ranch a stiffer test. Ryan Palmer, one of the Dallas-area players in the shadow of Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames