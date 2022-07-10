Tom Cruise among stars enjoying Wimbledon men’s singles final

Helen William, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
Celebrities were out in force at the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Actor Tom Cruise was among the crowd on Centre Court who saw Australia’s surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios, 27, face off against Serbian Novak Djokovic, 35, who was already a six-time Wimbledon champion.

The Top Gun star, 60, was spotted sporting a beaming smile and a sharp suit.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tom Cruise watching the Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

South African Gary Player, 86, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, was seen nearby.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet also made an appearance among sports fans at the tournament in south-west London on Sunday afternoon.

A cluster of actors and models were treated to a display of power serving and pinpoint returns during the gruelling match played in a British heatwave.

Two-time Oscar nominee and Bafta winner Andrew Garfield, 38, managed to look cool in a tan suit and open-necked collarless shirt as he sat next to model Poppy Delevingne, 36, in the stands.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Poppy Delevingne, Andrew Garfield, Vito Schnabel, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley watch the men’s tennis final at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

She was wearing a yellow blazer while actor and producer Vito Schnabel, 35, sat to the left of Garfield taking in the action.

Actor Jason Statham, 54, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 35, who have two children together, sat nearby enjoying the match.

Adventurer Bear Grylls and his wife Shara were also among the tennis lovers who managed to get a coveted ticket to the grand slam final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Bear and Shara Grylls arrive for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eight-year-old Prince George sat between his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the prime seats in the royal box.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Club, looked summery in a navy blue skirt and matching top with white polka dots by designer Alessandra Rich.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Kate presented the trophy to Djokovic after he won his seventh Wimbledon singles’ championship, his fourth in a row, and his 21st grand slam crown in a tense three-hour final against a frustrated Kyrgios.

Djokovic raised his arms aloft after securing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) victory.

