Tom Cairney rescues FA Cup replay for Fulham in draw with Sunderland

Fulham will not make the mistake of underestimating Sunderland when they meet again. The Premier League side will know not to expect anything less than a barrage of pressure at the Stadium of Light. Nobody needs to tell Fulham that Sunderland are moving in the right direction under Tony Mowbray.

The only disappointment for Mowbray is that Sunderland are not already in the fifth round. The Championship side led early through Jack Clarke and had enough chances to pull clear. Yet they could not kill Fulham off and Tom Cairney earned Marco Silva’s team a replay by equalising during a pulsating second half.

Fulham’s comfortable league position meant it would have been ridiculous for them to treat this tie as an inconvenience. They could not lean on Silva’s decision to rotate as an excuse for their slow start. There was still enough talent on the pitch, even with six regulars dropping out after last Monday’s defeat to Tottenham, and the early signs were positive enough, Fulham dominating possession at first and going close when Harry Wilson jabbed a shot at Anthony Patterson, Sunderland’s goalkeeper.

Did a touch of complacency set in, though? Joao Palhinha was in charge in midfield and Sunderland seemed happy to sit back. But then, with six minutes on the clock and some home fans still taking their seats, the ball found its way to Issa Diop. At that point, all it took to open the game up was a bit of urgency from Clarke. Sunderland’s left winger had chosen the right opponent to press in Diop, whose distribution has never convinced, and it was too late by the time the Fulham centre-back tried to react; the ball had gone and Clarke was opening up his body to guide a smart finish beyond Marek Rodak.

Out of nowhere an upset was on the cards. With Sunderland’s travelling support making all the noise, Fulham looked stunned. They soon had a chance to equalise, Tosin Adarabioyo heading over, but much of their play disappointed. Carlos Vinícius, deputising for Aleksandar Mitrovic up front, had to be stronger.

At least there were some bright flashes Manor Solomon, who is making up for lost time after returning from a knee injury. This was the Israeli winger’s first start since joining on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer and his dribbling caught the eye, as did the moment when he kept a long ball from drifting out and lifted in a cross for Andreas Pereira to strike on the volley.

Fulham could not believe it when Pereira’s volley struck Dan Ballard on the line and rebounded to safety. Yet they had not played well. Amad Diallo, on loan from Manchester United, was a constant threat in attack for Sunderland, although they could have done with the forward showing more composure after a silky run from the former Fulham academy player, Patrick Roberts.

Diallo’s profligacy was a worry for Sunderland, whose promotion hopes could be hit by their striker, Ross Stewart, going off on a stretcher after 20 minutes. Abdoullah Ba was also wasteful at the start of the second half, scuffing wide when he should have worked Rodak.

It was a fun game. Fulham responded, Wilson drawing two excellent saves from Patterson. Sunderland continued to counter, Diallo’s trickery inspiring them. There was trouble whenever the Ivorian had the ball. Diallo looked so balanced when he dribbled, his ability to twist inside and out giving Layvin Kurzawa a difficult time, and Rodak twice needed to display sharp reflexes to thwart the youngster.

But you sensed that Sunderland needed a second. Roberts slipped a shot just wide and Silva urged Fulham to wake up. After an hour, Kurzawa forgot about Diallo, charged forward from left-back and found Cairney. Time stood still. Cairney was not in a rush. The midfielder took a touch, then another, then left a defender on the floor with a drop of the shoulder, and only when he was ready did he draw Fulham level by firing past Patterson.

The mood changed, the crowd cheering when Mitrovic came on for Vinícius. The pressure grew. Another substitute, Willian, threatened with a free-kick and Patterson would also make superb saves from Solomon and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

To their credit, though, Sunderland did not settle for a draw. Pierre Ekwah, on as a late substitute, had two attempts at winning it and Mowbray’s team will fancy their chances in the replay.