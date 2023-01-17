Tom Brady's first red-zone interception since 2019 comes after all-time Joe Buck jinx

Tom Brady made a rare red-zone error in Monday's playoff game. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Joe Buck is a divisive broadcaster.

He just turned some Buccaneers fans against him.

The ESPN announcer laid an all-time jinx on Tom Brady during Monday's wild-card game between Tampa Bay and the Dallas Cowboys.

With the Cowboys leading, 6-0 early in the second quarter, the Buccaneers faced a chance to take a lead with second-and-goal at the Dallas 5-yard line. Instead, Tom Brady threw an interception. Brady took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Rachaad White, then looked over the middle.

With two Cowboys pass rushers dialed in, Brady floated a ball to the back of the end zone. He didn't throw it far enough. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse got his hands on it and secure the interception in bounds.

The pick ended a 14-play, 70-yard Bucs drive that produced zero points. It was Brady's first red-zone interception since 2019 and his first ever as a Buccaneer. It broke an NFL-record streak of 410 red zone attempts without an interception. We know that because Buck told us — after the interception, and before it.

Here's Buck moments earlier when the Bucs got into the red zone.

Joe Buck "Inside the red zone and that's where Tom Brady doesn't turn the ball over" pic.twitter.com/Ul4x5yMsLB — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) January 17, 2023

"Inside the red zone — that's where they are, that's why the fire the cannons and that's where Tom Brady just simply does not turn the ball over."

Buck's commentary was accompanied by a graphic showing that Brady had previously accounted for 86 passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the red zone since joining the Bucs in 2020.

This time, Brady turned the ball over. And it arrived with Tampa Bay's season on the line.