Tom Brady's evolution from David to Goliath was buoyed by this Michigan moment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Three games into his second season at the University of Michigan and Tom Brady finally got onto the field. It was late in the Wolverines' blowout victory over UCLA, but the chance to play, the chance to show what he could do after all the waiting and all the practice was coveted nonetheless.

So Brady took the snap, dropped back and heaved a ball to the left. It went directly into the hands of Phillip Ward, a UCLA linebacker, who promptly raced 45 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Tom Brady’s first college pass was a pick-six.

“Horrified,” Brady would say years later.

The rest of the season wasn’t much better. He’d appear in just one other game that season. He’d complete just three passes for 26 yards. He was so buried on the depth chart, he had little hope of seeing the field the next season as a redshirt sophomore, or perhaps even the year after that.

Worse, both the head coach (Gary Moeller) and assistant coach (Kit Cartwright) that recruited him were no longer with the program. He felt like no one believed in him. He felt like everyone questioned him. Transferring, perhaps to somewhere closer to his home in San Mateo, California, felt like the best decision. He went and told head coach Lloyd Carr he was leaving.

Carr wasn’t a yelling or a screamer. He listened, nodded and said he’d grant the release, but on one condition. He wanted Brady to think it over for one night and remember one thing while he did.

“It’ll be something you’ll regret for the rest of your life,” Carr said. “You came here to be the best. You came here because of the great competition. If you walk away now, you’ll always wish you had stayed … you’ll always wonder what would have happened if you stayed.”

The next day Tom Brady, the three-completion, third-string quarterback, walked back into Carr’s office.

“I’m staying,” Brady said, “And I’m going to prove to you I am a great quarterback.”

You can’t boil a career like Tom Brady’s into a single moment. It is too big and too grand and too successful. Too many touchdowns. Too many comebacks. Too many victories.

Tom Brady took former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr&#39;s advice to heart, and it helped propel him to becoming the legend he is now. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)
Tom Brady took former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr's advice to heart, and it helped propel him to becoming the legend he is now. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Brady will reportedly finally retire, after 22 seasons, 365 games and seven Super Bowl titles. It is a run so impossibly rich that the twists and turns, ups and downs are almost incalculable. They’ll be writing books about Tom Brady for the next century.

That day in Ann Arbor though was a spark that built a legendary player. It was the start of an unheralded underdog taking perceived disrespect and fueling it to become the ultimate winner.

Today, upon his retirement, Brady is famous and rich and celebrated, but he got there by grinding through doubts and roadblocks and slights, often real, occasionally manufactured. The numbers pop out and any of them could define him — 97,569 yards passing, 710 touchdowns, 42 game-winning drives.

But those don’t come without these — seventh on the depth chart at Michigan, fourth at New England, 199th draft pick overall.

Brady would, indeed, prove to Carr he was a great quarterback. It wasn’t easy. He’d sit again as a redshirt sophomore. Even as a junior and senior he’d have to fend off a local star recruit, Drew Henson, and occasional boos from Michigan fans to become the full-time starter. In the end, he had a brilliant final season, including victories over Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama.

The NFL was unconvinced, of course. Brady would wallow in the draft until the sixth round. As the picks rolled on without his name called, an emotional Brady took long walks or stood in his yard taking frustrated cuts with a baseball bat. He pledged to make everyone pay.

New England finally called, though, and by his second season he led the Patriots to the Super Bowl title courtesy of an ice-water game-winning drive to defeat heavily favored St. Louis. He’d go on to win five more titles for New England, post a 16-0 regular season and rack up records upon records. Two years ago, he left for Tampa Bay and captured another Lombardi Trophy, this time without Bill Belichick as his partner, and forever cementing his greatness.

He shed the label of game manager and became a superstar. He outlasted his peers and beat players two decades his junior. No comeback was too big; he once won a Super Bowl trailing 28-3 and in his final game last week, he led the Bucs back from 27-3 before they gave up a last-second field goal.

That was Brady. Never give up. Never quit. Never stop looking for challenges.

When people wondered how he was still playing at age 40, he promised to play until 45. He could have done it, too. Brady would have reached that age in training camp, but in the end there was nothing left to accomplish on the field and everything to do off of it. A husband, a father to three, a businessman, a philanthropist. Who knows, really.

Brady can leave the NFL knowing they never got him — he started his final 107 games (holding the current iron man streak among active quarterbacks) and hadn’t missed a game due to injury since 2009.

All of it stems back to proving something to Lloyd Carr, to his Michigan teammates, to himself. All of it came from an internal fire that was bigger than his physical talent. Brady was obsessed with his critics.

He participated in multiple documentaries and projects about being passed over in the 2000 NFL draft. He named his media company "199 Productions." He lived within the constraints of a strict diet and intense exercise regime to prove he could play and play and play … almost forever.

By the end the upstart was the immovable object. David had morphed into Goliath. The rest of the league bent to his will.

Critics? Doubts? There were none left.

Brady had defeated them all. If quitting, if transferring, if finding an easier, clearer path once appealed to him as a 20-year-old in Ann Arbor, an old coach set him back to reality and onto a path of always fighting for himself.

“You will regret it,” Lloyd Carr told Tom Brady back then.

All these years later, there are no regrets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.