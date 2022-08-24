Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Francesca Gariano
·7 min read
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady and family

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Tom Brady might be the most decorated player in NFL history, but his most important title is "Dad" to his kids.

The NFL quarterback, who famously unretired from football in March 2022, is the father of three children. He shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children with his wife, Gisele Bündchen — Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

Over the years, Brady, Bündchen and Moynahan have been open about parenthood, co-parenting and life with a blended family. Even Brady has had to adjust his work-life balance to do his best for both his team and his family.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

"Time is so valuable and it's so easy to forget how quickly it can pass us by," Brady told PEOPLE in 2019. "I try to keep that in mind, because it reminds you to prioritize the things you love. We don't live forever, so we need to make the most of our time."

He added, "I love my family so much and I love what I do for a living so much [that] I never, ever want to take those things for granted and I really try to treasure every second."

Here's everything there is to know about Tom Brady's three children.

Jack, 15

Tom Brady's son Jack
Tom Brady's son Jack

Tom Brady Instagram

From 2004 to 2006, Brady was in a relationship with Moynahan. Shortly after their split in 2006, the Blue Bloods star revealed that she had gotten pregnant before they broke up. The co-parents welcomed their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, on Aug. 22, 2007, in Santa Monica, California.

While Brady was nervous about the "challenge" of fatherhood prior to Jack's birth, he's embraced the role wholeheartedly over the years. Brady lived in Massachusetts when he played for the New England Patriots but moved to Florida after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also maintains a presence in New York City for Jack, who primarily lives with Moynahan and her husband, Andrew Frankel.

Both Bündchen and Moynahan have publicly discussed co-parenting and their blended families. In 2018, the former Victoria's Secret Angel told PEOPLE that she had already begun dating Brady when Moynahan realized she was pregnant, which "wasn't the ideal situation" for them. "But I'm so grateful for [Bridget]," she added. "I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child."

Tom Brady Kids
Tom Brady Kids

Tom Brady Instagram

Brady and his eldest have plenty in common, especially when it comes to football. In August 2021, the football star shared that Jack had started as the Buccaneers' ball boy, a job which Jack took "very seriously." That October, the Buccaneers posted a sweet behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, with Brady and his son walking side-by-side, which Brady later referred to as the "best part" of his day.

Jack has shown interest in following in his father's footsteps. In 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Jack loves football and that he and his father often practice together. On his podcast, Brady shared that he encouraged Jack to pursue football after watching his alma mater, the University of Michigan, beat rival Ohio State. "I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling," he recalled. "I said, 'That's where you're gonna be! You're gonna be in the Big House someday. You're gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.' "

In August 2022, Brady celebrated Jack's 15th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," he wrote. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun.❤️❤️ Have a great 15th Birthday Jack 🤗"

Benjamin Rein, 12

Benjamin Brady
Benjamin Brady

Tom Brady Instagram

Brady and Bündchen married in February 2009 and welcomed Benjamin Rein, their first child together, on Dec. 8, 2009, in Boston. In the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the couple reflected on their son's home birth, of which Brady was initially skeptical. He eventually got on board and now remembers the day fondly, explaining, "Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way."

Brady has said that while he initially assumed his two sons would share the same interests, Benjamin isn't a big fan of sports, which was hard for the athlete at first.

"I was like, 'C'mon, let's do this.' And he was like, 'Nope.' And I was like, 'What? No, do this!' " he explained to Men's Health. "And Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?' "

He added, "It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.' "

However, Brady has since learned to embrace Benjamin's interests, explaining, "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny.' He loves joking, and I joke back."

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots kisses his son Benjamin during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots kisses his son Benjamin during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts

Billie Weiss/Getty

Benjamin showed off his sense of humor in his mom's first TikTok video in May 2020, making a special appearance while his parents took part in a couples' challenge. The video ended with the question, "Who is never wrong?" Rather than pointing to one another, both of his parents pointed backward as Benjamin jumped into the frame to take the title.

For Benjamin's 12th birthday, Bündchen and Brady both shared Instagram posts to celebrate the milestone. Alongside a photo of the mother-son duo hugging, Bündchen wrote, "You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!"

Benjamin Brady
Benjamin Brady

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"Happy Birthday Benny!" his dad captioned a solo photo of Benjamin. "You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!"

Vivian Lake, 9

Vivian Brady
Vivian Brady

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

The couple welcomed their daughter, Vivian Lake, on Dec. 5, 2012, in Boston. A few days after her birth, Brady told ESPN, "I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it's great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can't. She's a beautiful little girl."

When Vivian was a toddler, Brady admitted that he becomes a bit of a softie around her. "That little girl owns my day — owns my life," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "[I] cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes."

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Vivian shows the same love to her father and cheers him on during his big games, including his first game against the Patriots after leaving them a year earlier. Vivian, Benjamin and Bündchen even celebrated Halloween as the "Tampa Bay Pirates," paying homage to Brady's team.

Vivian also shares interests with her mom, including yoga and meditation.

Both Brady and Bündchen shared loving sentiments on social media for Vivian's 9th birthday. Bündchen shared a photo on Instagram posing nose-to-nose with her daughter and wrote, "Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter! I love you so much!"

Tom Brady, his daughter Vivian Lake Brady and his son Benjamin celebrate the Patriots' win during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Tom Brady, his daughter Vivian Lake Brady and his son Benjamin celebrate the Patriots' win during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia

Jamie Squire/Getty

"9 years old now and there's never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!" Brady wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo playing catch. "Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • ‘Every game is crucial’ for Alouettes as team starts home stint against Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.