Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

·7 min read

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar - despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.

Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

The GOAT earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles' record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 43-year-old Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.

“I’m not making any comparisons,” Brady said. “Experiencing it with this group of guys is amazing.”

Stunningly, it was also easier than any of his previous Super Bowl victories, which came by an average margin of five points. This was also the first time Mahomes lost by double digits in his four-year career.

The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild-card team to reach the Super Bowl, and joined the NHL's Lightning as a 2020 season champion. The Rays also went to the World Series but lost to the Dodgers.

“I’m so proud of all these guys,” Brady said. “We had a rough November but we came together at the right time. We knew this was gonna happen. We played our best game of the year.”

Tampa’s victory prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) from becoming the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04.

The NFL completed its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable accomplishment that required nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel.

Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans were allowed in, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.

A streaker wearing a hot-pink onesie eluded security and slid into the end zone with 5:03 left in the game. Mahomes and Kansas City’s high-powered offence never got that far against Tampa’s ferocious defence .

Bruce Arians became the oldest coach at age 68 to win the Super Bowl. His mom, 95-year-old Kay Arians, witnessed it in person. Brady, Gronk and defensive co-ordinator Todd Bowles helped Arians get that Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“This really belongs to the coaching staff and our players. I didn’t do a damn thing,” Arians said after he was handed the trophy.

Bowles devised a masterful plan to frustrate Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs, the complete opposite of Kansas City’s 27-24 win in Tampa in Week 12, when the Chiefs jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had 269 yards receiving and three TDs in that one. He was held to 73 yards on seven catches.

After the Chiefs took a 3-0 early lead, it was all Brady and the Bucs.

Brady accomplished a career-first when he tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Gronkowksi to give the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with his buddy, caught his 13th and 14th post-season TDs from Brady. That broke the record they shared with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, who combined for 12.

Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers weren’t allowed to fire the cannons from their famed pirate ship after touchdowns and big plays. They did it soon after the clock expired as red, white and black confetti fell onto the field.

Fans still enjoyed the thud of Gronk’s thunderous spike after his first score.

Tampa missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Brady’s 2-yard pass to offensive lineman Joe Haeg was knocked out of his hands by Anthony Hitchens in the end zone. Ronald Jones was stopped short on consecutive carries as Arians stuck to his “No risk it, no biscuit” philosophy and went on fourth down.

But the Chiefs didn’t gain any momentum off the stop. Instead, they made one costly mistake after another.

First, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce dropped a pass that would’ve been a big gain on third down. Then punter Tommy Townsend shanked a 29-yarder after a penalty forced him to kick again. The Bucs started at Kansas City’s 38 instead of their 27.

A holding call on Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward negated an interception by All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City’s defence held but an offside penalty during Ryan Succop’s successful field goal gave the Buccaneers a first down. Sarah Thomas, the first woman official in a Super Bowl, threw that flag.

Brady needed one play, firing a strike to Gronkowski for a 17-yard TD and a 14-3 lead. Gronk hesitated before spiking the ball, waiting to make sure the flag on the play was again against the Chiefs.

Mahomes drove the offence for a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that cut it to 14-6, but Kansas City’s defence fell apart in the final minute of the first half — allowing 42 yards on two pass interference penalties. One against Mathieu in the end zone set up Brady’s TD pass to Brown for a 21-6 halftime lead.

It was Brady who convinced his new team to give Brown a chance after the troubled former All-Pro came off suspension. His TD toss to Brown was his 50th of the season, including 10 in the post-season .

Mathieu took an unsportsmanlike penalty after the TD pass for getting into it with Brady as he ran to the sideline.

Leonard Fournette, like Brown an in-season addition, ran 27 yards untouched for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending Tampa’s lead to 28-9. Arians pumped his fist after that score and pointed toward offensive co-ordinator Byron Leftwich, who made the call.

Succop’s 52-yard field goal increased the lead to 31-9.

Last year, Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against San Francisco and earned MVP honours in leading Kansas City to its first NFL championship in a half-century. But Tampa’s pass rush gave him no chance in this one.

Shaq Barrett had one of three sacks on Mahomes, who spent most of the game trying to escape Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and a relentless group.

Brady was 6-3 in Super Bowls during 20 seasons in New England before he signed a $50 million, two-year contract with Tampa in March. The Buccaneers hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 and hadn’t won a post-season game since Jon Gruden led Tampa over Oakland in Super Bowl 37.

Despite the home-field advantage, it wasn’t until Brady hooked up with Gronkowski for a 21-6 lead that fans chanted: “Let’s Go Bucs!” They were roaring in the fourth quarter.

There were plenty of red-clad Chiefs fans doing the tomahawk chop for part of the first half until the Bucs made it a rout.

Brady avenged his loss against Chiefs defensive co-ordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who held the same position for the Giants when New York stifled the Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl, preventing New England from a perfect season.

The warmer climate suited Brady perfectly. He passed Michael Jordan for more championships and it doesn’t seem he’s ready to slow down. He already said he might play past age 45,

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott reportedly underwent second surgery on ankle

    The Cowboys are reportedly ready to sign or tag him after the surgeries.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Canucks have to decide what the future looks like now

    Money is coming off the books over the next few seasons in Vancouver, and the Canucks need to decide sooner than later if Jim Benning will determine how its spent.

  • Cory Sandhagen viciously KOs Frankie Edgar with flying knee in 28 seconds

    It was scary for several minutes as the medical staff attended to Edgar.

  • Championship gear: Get your Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl title merchandise here

    Celebrate a historic campaign by both the Bucs and Brady.

  • Longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez dies at 58

    Gomez had been a fixture of ESPN's baseball coverage and SportsCenter.

  • Fans react after Tom Brady, Buccaneers beat Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

    The sports world was quick to congratulate the Buccaneers after their Super Bowl LV win.

  • Tom Brady wins record 5th Super Bowl MVP in dominant performance vs. Chiefs: 'We're coming back'

    Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl victory garnered MVP honors for a fifth time.

  • Chiefs lose composure and see red amid a sea of yellow

    Offsides. Unnecessary roughness. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Pass interference. And holding. Lots of holding. The Kansas City Chiefs put on a textbook display of how to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. They did it to themselves. By halftime, they had amassed more penalties (8) than points (6) — and more frustration than hope. It was an undisciplined, uncharacteristic and somewhat unbelievable loss of composure that set the stage for a 31-9 drubbing at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their 95 penalty yards in the first half were the most by any team in any of the 269 regular-season and playoff games played this season. They were one more yard than Kansas City had racked up in any single game all year. The Chiefs only committed three penalties in the second half to finish the game with 11 for 120 yards. It hardly counted as progress. The team that ran like a classy, unstoppable machine through one championship season and over 16 more wins en route to their second straight title game imploded on itself. The Chiefs got too handsy in a vain attempt to cover Tampa Bay's receivers, too jumpy on the line of scrimmage, too chippy when things didn't go their way. Each one of the eight first-half penalties hurt in its own way, none more than the two pass interference calls over the span of three plays that led to a touchdown and a 21-6 Bucs lead right before halftime. The drive started at the Tampa 29 with 1:01 left. Kansas City coach Andy Reid burned two timeouts, after two short Bucs gains, thinking the Chiefs might get the ball back. They didn't. The face of all this Kansas City frustration: It was defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who, one play after a 34-yard pass interference call that put the Bucs in business, got hit with an interference call of his own that gave Tampa Bay the ball at the KC 1. After the touchdown on the next play, Mathieu got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for wagging a finger in Brady's face. No wonder he was frustrated. A few minutes earlier, Mathieu also sparred with Brady after his interception off a deflected ball was nullified by — what else — a defensive holding call. It was a marginal call that went against Charvarius Ward — lots of jockeying, and the sort of hand-to-hand combat that went unflagged through much of the playoffs. It was only 7-3 at the time. And so, Mathieu said something to Brady. Brady didn't back down. Brady came into the game with six Super Bowls titles, in part because he wins most of those mind games. Now, he has seven. Patrick Mahomes stayed stuck on one. Flustered all day and hurried by a Bucs defence that apparently didn't get the message about KC, he completed 26 of 49 passes, virtually all of them hurried, for 270 yards and two interceptions. At least a half-dozen passes hit receivers in the hands but got dropped. They weren't the only ones with butterfingers. With the Chiefs trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, lightly used punter Tommy Townsend dropped a perfect snap and had to scoop up the ball and rush the kick. It was a beauty that pinned Tampa back on its 30. But it was nullified by a holding call — a protector had to yank down an oncoming rusher to keep the late-off-the-foot kick from being blocked. On the replay of fourth down, Townsend shanked the ball for a 29-yard kick and the Bucs took over on Kansas City's 38. A penalty worth 10 years really cost the Chiefs 32. The first flag on the ensuing drive nullified Mathieu's interception. The next was a five-yard penalty on 4th-and-5 — flag thrown by Sarah Thomas, the first female official to work a Super Bowl — that gave Tampa Bay a first down instead of settling for a field goal. On the next play, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for what looked like the second touchdown connection between the old Patriots teammates, who never looked better in the pewter-and-red that the Bucs wear. But there was a flag on the ground. “Holding. Defence, number 34,” referee Carl Cheffers called out on the mic. That penalty was declined. It was 14-6 Bucs. Amid that sea of yellow, the Chiefs were seeing red. It only got worse from there. Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

  • Chiefs vs. Buccaneers highlights Super Bowl LV

    Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlights from Super Bowl LV. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com