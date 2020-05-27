Tom Brady wants you to pay $300K for his used Cadillac

Tom Brady’s got new digs in Tampa.

He’s leaving his old wheels behind.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is putting his Cadillac Escalade up for sale. And it can be yours for the low, low price of $300,000.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady listed the ride with luxury car customizer Becker Automotive Design. And it’s a custom ride, all right. You wouldn’t expect Brady to put the asking price of a small house on a stock Cadillac, would you?

The bells and whistles

Here are the details if you’re in the market for a truly tricked-out 2017 Cadillac.

— Stretched 20 inches from manufacturer specs to more than 20 feet long

— Custom Italian leather massage seats with heating, cooling and “electric leg rests”

—A “comfortable private work environment”

—Not one, but two TVs (32 and 12 inches)

—Curtains!

—Wifi connectivity

—13,000 miles

‘My sanctuary from the outside noise’

Here’s Brady’s take, per Becker Automotive:

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” Brady wrote. “From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

All that and the honor of riding in a car once owned by Tom Brady can be yours at a cool $50,000 discount off the $350,000 Becker says Brady paid when it was new.

What better way to show your Tompa Bay pride as a Bucs fan with money to burn?

Tompa Bay fans with money to burn — this one's for you. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: