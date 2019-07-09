Tom Brady throws to Rob Gronkowski in private LA workout, report says

Not even retirement could keep Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski apart.

According to MassLive, which cited unidentified sources, the quarterback-tight end duo reunited on the field for a summer throwing session Monday as Brady threw to Gronkowski during a private workout at UCLA.

Gronkowski was in Los Angeles for a charity basketball game Monday and is expected to be at the ESPYs later this week.

While Gronkowski acknowledged during an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" last week that he's enjoying retired life so far, he admitted that could change when the season starts and left the door slightly ajar for a potential return.

"There's definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything," Gronkowski said. "I would always say that it's still the offseason right now. I mean I can't really say how I'm going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. You know, I just felt like it was time.

"I feel really good right now and it was just definitely something I felt like it was the right time and the right thing to do. To have that load off your back, I mean I've been playing football for 15 years straight in a row of that grind. Just relaxing right now feels good."

Gronkowski hung his helmet as the Patriots' career leader in touchdowns and is tied for the second-most receiving scores in postseason history.

New England is scheduled to open training camp later this month, with rookies reporting July 21 and veterans reporting July 24.