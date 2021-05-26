Tom Brady is already talking trash to Aaron Rodgers about 'The Match,' and he's really good at it

The fourth edition of "The Match" is about six weeks away, but Tom Brady is already taking shots at his opponents Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. And his trash talk is devastating.

No, really. Brady — and likely his social media team, because let's be honest, Brady probably isn't doing this all on his own — set Twitter on fire Wednesday after "The Match" was announced. He started slow, taking an easy shot at Rodgers.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Little did we know that was just the beginning.

Meme-splosion

Brady decided to capitalize on the latest golf drama between Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau. Koepka is not a fan of DeChambeau, something he made very clear in a post-PGA Championship interview that spawned a thousand memes — including several that Brady posted on Wednesday afternoon.

He didn't stop there, next posting a meme about the Green Bay Packers infamously kicking a field goal while losing by only a touchdown.

As the grand finale, Brady turned the humor on himself.

DeChambeau, Koepka, and Mickelson join the conversation

As drama-loving sports fans, there's not much more we could ask for than three Brady-branded memes making fun of Rodgers, DeChambeau, and himself. But then a few more people joined the conversation.

Koepka, who is not part of "The Match," tweeted Rodgers an apology, presumably because, as Brady put it, he'll be spending the entire day with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau couldn't pass up the chance to needle Koepka, and replied to his tweet.

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Then Dad chimed in. Phil Mickelson, who at 50 just became the oldest man to win a major tournament, is the oldest of all four participants in "The Match." He's paired with Brady, the meme-maker, but does he know what a meme is? It's not clear, but one thing is for sure: he knows how to deliver a good burn.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Koepka may still feel the sizzle from that one, since he essentially played himself out of a chance to overtake Mickelson in the final round of the PGA Championship.

Where's Rodgers?

One person was notably missing from all the trash talking on Wednesday: Rodgers. It seems like all this would be right up his alley, but his Twitter account remained silent.

So what could he be doing that prevented him from staying glued to Twitter all afternoon? What could possibly be more important than hurling sports insults at fellow athlete bros? A Hawaiian vacation with his future wife and their friends.

Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley have been on an island vacation with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh. Rodgers hasn't posted any photos to social media, but Keleigh has.

Rodgers is clearly too busy having fun and enjoying a relaxing, stess-free vacation to care about anything being said on Twitter. Hopefully Brady & Co. understand.

