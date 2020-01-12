Tom Brady: Still no timetable for decision about future plans

Tom Brady said he is not concerned about his future at the moment, and the New England Patriots quarterback is unwilling to put a timetable on his 2020 plans.

Brady is set to become a free agent in mid-March. His 2020 offseason began after the Super Bowl 53 champion Patriots were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL playoffs earlier this month.

The 42-year-old star, who said retirement was "pretty unlikely" following New England's wild-card loss, has already made it clear he still has more to prove in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

IYER: Six moves Pats can make to convince Brady to stay

In extended comments, he told Westwood One: "The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven't even started to pick up. It's really not my concern at this point.

"It's been about decompressing, and resting my mind a little bit, and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months."

MORE: Ranking best free-agent fits for Brady if QB leaves Patriots

Brady added: "I love playing football. I love playing for [the Patriots] organization. I really don't know what it looks like moving forward, and I'm just taking it day to day.

"We are a week removed from the end of our season. There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don't think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point and I'm sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves."

Tom-Brady-010520-Getty-FTR.jpg

As to the continued speculation about 2020, Brady said: "I can only say how I feel and that's what's the truth to me and what's authentic to me. And I have no decision that I have made and there won't be for some considerable time, so I know there is speculation; there always is. That's just part of being in professional sports, that's part of being a professional athlete.

Story continues

"When people aren't talking about this season, they want to talk about next season, and the reality is that next season is quite a ways away. I have some other things that are happening at this time. Like I said, spending some time with my family, my loved ones and giving them the time they need, and then as people begin to plan for next season, like I said, these things will take care of themselves."

MORE: Ranking 2020 NFL free-agent quarterbacks

"It's always been proving it to myself and being motivated internally to push myself to the limits. Sometimes the limits push back. I've experienced that," Brady continued. "But I also think I'm inspired by so many people who push the limits. I love watching documentaries of incredible human feats. They're inspiring. People climb these mountains, and do things that people never thought were possible. I'm at a certain point in my career where people think what I'm doing is to a degree impossible.

"For me, it's about continuing to prove to myself that I can lay it on the line and we can still try to achieve the ultimate goal, which is winning Super Bowls."