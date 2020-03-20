Tom Brady signs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady has confirmed that he is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion revealed earlier this week that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And as widely expected he now joins the Bucs after signing what the team described as a multi-year contract in Florida.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” Brady said on Instagram in announcing the move. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me.

“I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more.”

Brady was drafted by the Patriots out of the University of Michigan in 2000 and has gone on to build what is widely regarded as the greatest career for an NFL quarterback.

The 42-year-old has played in nine Super Bowls, and was on the winning team with the Patriots in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons, the latter making him the oldest player to ever win a Super Bowl at the age of 41.

Brady is second all-time in regular season passing yards and touchdowns, trailing New Orleans’ Drew Brees in both categories, but holds the NFL records when regular-season and post-season statistics are combined.



