Tom Brady Shows Off His 7 Super Bowl Rings: 'How It's Going'

Tom Brady is decked out in Super Bowl bling.

On Friday, the 43-year-old NFL star showed off his collection of championship rings after receiving one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory earlier this year.

Brady unveiled his new bauble on social media accounts with his take on the popular "How it started vs. How it's going" meme, posting a throwback photo taken from his early days playing for the New England Patriots juxtaposed with a snapshot of himself wearing the seven Super Bowl rings he's won in his career thus far.

"How it started vs How it's going," he captioned the post.

Brady was drafted in 2000 and spent 19 years with the Patriots — during which he won six Super Bowls — before making his Buccaneers debut in 2020.

He nabbed his first championship win with the Buccaneers in February after beating out the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

According to the Buccaneers' website, the team's Super Bowl ring features 319 diamonds to reflect the game's final score. It also includes twist-off removable top with the word "HISTORIC" laser-etched in gold, as well as a hand-engraved model of the Raymond James Stadium to commemorate that the Buccaneers were the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl on their home turf.

After winning his latest Super Bowl, Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen asked, "What more do you have to prove?"

When asked about that moment during an episode of The Late Late Show in late June, Brady candidly admitted, "It's hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you wanna do. It's not about proving it to others what you can do, it's more about proving it to yourself."

"And I still feel like even though I'll be 44 for this year, I still have a chance to still prove to myself that I can still do it at 44 because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age," he told host James Corden.

While Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than any player in history, he plans to continue playing football professionally until he's at least 45.

"Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," Brady explained on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM Town Hall. "My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too."

"I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete," he said. "We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that."

Brady added, "And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I'll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."