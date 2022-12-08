Tom Brady Shares Sweet Tribute on Son Benjamin's 13th Birthday: 'So Special and Loved'

tom brady, benjamin brady

It's been a big week in the Brady household.

Following Tom Brady's Monday Night Football win — which coincided with daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate son Benjamin Rein turning 13.

"Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager," the 45-year-old athlete captioned a photo of his son sitting with his chin on a water bottle in his lap, smiling slightly at something out of frame.

"You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad," he continued. "We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier this week, Brady — who shares Vivian and Ben with ex Gisele Bündchen and also is dad to John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — shared a text from Ben ahead of his Monday night game, where he delivered a little pep talk to his dad.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot shared on Instagram Tuesday morning, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Brady talked about the holidays with his family on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! last month, in conversation with co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Talking about his Thanksgiving plans, Brady said he's "had a lot of humble pie this year" and "might have to indulge in a little pumpkin pie and whipped cream. I'm going to enjoy it. It's going to be a good Thanksgiving."